Delhi Metro to field 25 low-floor buses on pilot

DMRC said in a statement cash payment will not be permitted in the buses.

The Delhi Metro will field 25 low-floor electric buses on a trial basis from Thursday as part of a pilot project.

For now, these buses will take onboard only those having smart cards issued by the DMRC or the DTC. The buses will ply between Shastri Park-Gokulpri and Shastri Park- Mother Dairy.

DMRC said in a statement cash payment will not be permitted in the buses. “For buses starting from Metro stations, the entry of the passengers will be permitted only from the Metro stations and the bus will stop only at the designated stops for dropping the passengers. No entry of passengers will be permitted at other stoppages on the route. Similarly, for buses going to Metro stations entry shall be allowed from all stoppages but exit shall be allowed only at Metro stations,” the DMRC said.