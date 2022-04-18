Delhi Metro to expand its existing depots to meet the requirements of Phase IV

In order to avoid the land acquisition problem and approval issues from authorities, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to augment the capacity of the existing Mukundpur depot to meet the requirements of the upcoming stations of Phase IV.

The expansion will provide space for the extension of Pink Line (Majlis Park to Maujpur) and Magenta line that will connect Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg. Officials said tenders have been awarded for the expansion of most of the Depot components.

“For Phase 4 sections, DMRC has decided not to acquire additional land for new depots. Rather, the existing depots are being expanded.

Some of the existing stabling lines in Mukundpur Depot will be further expanded and some new stabling lines will be added to accommodate more trains for stabling and maintenance,” said a senior DMRC official.

The Mukundpur depot currently has 24 stabling lines. Of these, 11 are being extended in length and will be used for stabling and maintenance of rolling stock of Pink Line, while the rest will cater to the needs of the Magenta Line.

In addition, six new elevated stabling lines will come up at the already operational Majlis Park Metro Station (Pink Line). “These elevated stabling lines will reduce the burden on the Depot and bring down the train induction time once the stabling lines become operational. This will be similar to the elevated stabling facility built at the Jasola Vihar-Shaheen bagh Metro Station of Magenta Line,” said the officials.

Besides, the existing depots at Sarita Vihar and Ajronda are also being expanded with additional facilities to support the Silver Line (Delhi Aerocity to Tughlakabad) of Phase 4 and the operational Violet Line (Line 6 – Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh), said officials.

“With these innovative ideas, the Delhi Metro intends to avoid acquisition of additional land for construction of new depots and facilities for Phase IV corridors. Rather, existing resources with enhanced capacity will be utilised to their full potential, thus reducing expenditure and manpower. The expanded depots will also include new test tracks for Pink and Magenta Lines,” said the DMRC.

The revamped facility at Mukundpur Depot is expected to be made operational by the end of the year 2024.

Under Phase 4, the Delhi Metro is adding around 65 km of new lines on three corridors i.e., Majlis Park to Maujpur (12.31 km), Janakpuri West to R K Ashram Marg (29.26 km), and Delhi Aerocity to Tughlakabad (23.62 km).