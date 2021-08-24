Delhi Metro to develop ‘knowledge centre’ at Vishwavidyalaya station

The Vishwavidyalaya station of the Delhi Metro will house a dedicated facility showcasing the growth and development of the metro railway in the country, along with technical insights on construction and day-to-day operations, according to a plan finalized by the Delhi Metro.

Under the plan, a ‘National Metro Rail Knowledge Centre’ (NMRTC) will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 46 crore at the station on a Public-Private Partnership basis, for which the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) floated a tender on August 19. The centre will be spread over an area of 3,000 square metres.

While the DMRC runs a metro museum at the Patel Chowk station, where it has on display equipment and models attempting to document the journey of the Delhi Metro from an 8-km network in 2002 to about 390-km across Delhi-NCR in 2021, the NMRTC will capture the growth of the metro systems throughout India.

“The purpose of this structure is to disseminate knowledge on Metro Construction, operation facilities, challenges, latest developments, history & sharing of other experiences with other metros and the general public to promote use of the Metro system. The centre will showcase the growth and development of Metro Railway in India and will act as a hub of Knowledge about Metro technologies,” according to the scope and purpose of the project outlined by the DMRC.

The two-storey centre will also have a simulator room, provisions for audio visual screening of films and documentaries, research work with the help of books and other archival publications about the metro. Apart from the knowledge centre, a surface parking lot will be developed over an area of 2800 sq m, and a sprawling commercial area which will have a restaurant cum bar, cafes, souvenir shops.

The Vishwavidyalaya metro station is near the Delhi University’s North Campus, It falls on the 49.3-km Yellow Line which spans between Samaypur Badli and Gurugram’s Huda City Centre stations.

Initially, DMRC planned to build the centre in a plot near the Vishwavidyalaya station. However, a decision was later taken to build it within the station complex itself as part of an integrated property development project.