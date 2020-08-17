Delhi: Metro to construct bridge over Yamuna for new line

It will connect the proposed Soorghat and Sonia Vihar stations. (File)

The DMRC has started constructing a bridge over the Yamuna on its upcoming Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor, in what will be the Metro’s fifth leap over the river.

The new 560-metre-long bridge, part of Metro’s Phase IV expansion project, will come up between the iconic Signature Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge. It will connect the proposed Soorghat and Sonia Vihar stations.

“This will be the first ever Metro bridge over Yamuna to be built using the cantilever construction method, under which horizontal structures stretch out from pillars that are supported only on one end. The Signature Bridge was also built following this method. It will make the bridge look better,” a DMRC official said.

The design of the bridge was finalised using the ‘Building Information Modeling’ (BIM) technology, through which a 3D model of the bridge was created with intricate details of the proposed structure, DMRC said in a statement.

“For the finalisation of the Phase 4 designs, DMRC’s engineers are using the BIM platform, through which they have been able to finalise the designs even during the days of the pandemic when physical meetings weren’t possible. All mandatory approvals from the concerned agencies have been obtained for the construction of the bridge,” it added.

