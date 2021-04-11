Delhi Metro to conduct customer satisfaction survey

Delhi Metro commuters can participate in the ‘8th online customer satisfaction survey’ from April 12 (Monday) to May 9 (Sunday). The aim of the survey is to ascertain what commuters think of metro services.

“Commuters who wish to participate in the survey can visit DMRC’s official website http://www.delhimetrorail.com and submit the survey online by clicking on the given links. The survey form will be available in both English and Hindi,” said a metro official.

Commuters can give feedback based on the following parameters; overall satisfaction, availability, accessibility, reliability, information availability, quality of service, customer care, safety and security, ease of use, information prior to travel and during travel, comfort, crowding, security and experience during the pandemic.

The survey is conducted by the Transport Strategy Centre (TSC), London which manages CoMET and NOVA benchmarking groups.

“Member metros of Comet and Nova group across the world are participating in this survey to find out what their passengers think of the service they provide. The results of the survey will help them to learn good practices which are admired by commuters and work toward giving customers even better service,” said the official.