Delhi Metro to alert on delay of over 20 minutes to enter stations

Most of the stations covered under the new initiative fall on the Yellow Line. (Archive)

Starting Thursday, Delhi Metro will use social media platforms to alert commuters of possible delays in advance if the waiting time for entering a station crosses 20 minutes.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said the purpose of the updates is to help commuters plan their journeys effectively.

Long queues are being observed outside many stations as a limited number of entry gates are kept open to avoid overcrowding.

“The official social media pages/handles of DMRC will post updates on the average waiting time at ten stations during peak hours in the morning (8.30 am to 10.30 am) and evening (5.30pm to 7.30 pm). This initiative is aimed at helping commuters plan their journey effectively so as to avoid long queues at entry/exit,” the DMRC said in a statement.

The stations covered under this initiative are Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazaar, Patel Chowk , Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Huda City Centre, Lal Quila, Barakhambha Road, JLN Stadium and Saket.

Metro services in Delhi remained suspended between March 22 and September 6. Between September 7 and 12, services resumed in a graded manner. After a slow start, ridership has begun rising across lines. According to data shared by DMRC, the average daily line utilisation went up from 6,19,242 in September to 12,24,848 in October.

Most of the stations being covered under the new initiative fall on the Yellow Line, which, stretching between Gurgaon’s Huda City Centre and Delhi’s Samaypur Badli, is among Metro’s busiest corridors.

“The operations staff deployed at these stations will continuously monitor the crowd at these stations during peak hours and assess the waiting time,” the Metro said. “This is being started on an experimental basis and will be considered for implementation on more stations, if required, on the basis of the feedback received from the commuters.”

The entry into stations also takes time as commuters have to undergo thermal screening and get their luggages sprayed with bleach solution. Inside trains, passengers have to occupy alternate seats, while those standing are expected to maintain a gap of one metre between them.

