All Delhi metro stations to close at 9 pm today till ‘situation normalises’ for anti-EC protest

The move comes ahead of the planned Cockroach Janta Party-AISA protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

Written by: Mahender Singh Manral
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 11:47 AM IST
Ballabgarh-Palwal Metro, Ballabgarh-Palwal Metro extension, Ballabgarh-Palwal Metro extension gets Haryana government nod, Haryana government, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsAll metro stations will be shut from 9 pm on Friday.
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The Delhi authorities on Friday announced that all metro stations in the national capital will be closed from 9 pm today till the situation normalise due to protest.

The move comes ahead of the planned Cockroach Janta Party-AISA protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

Catch the latest updates on Delhi protest here

The government has also announced shutting railway services to the New Delhi Railway Station and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in view of the anticipated congestion on Saturday.

The Delhi Police has put in place sweeping curbs — from restrictions on app-based taxis to deploying the central armed forces — to tackle the crowd that is expected at the protest site.

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Mahender Singh Manral
Mahender Singh Manral
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Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security. Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat. During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More

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