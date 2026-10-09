All Delhi metro stations to close at 9 pm today till ‘situation normalises’ for anti-EC protest

All metro stations will be shut from 9 pm on Friday.

The Delhi authorities on Friday announced that all metro stations in the national capital will be closed from 9 pm today till the situation normalise due to protest.

The move comes ahead of the planned Cockroach Janta Party-AISA protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

Catch the latest updates on Delhi protest here

The government has also announced shutting railway services to the New Delhi Railway Station and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in view of the anticipated congestion on Saturday.

The Delhi Police has put in place sweeping curbs — from restrictions on app-based taxis to deploying the central armed forces — to tackle the crowd that is expected at the protest site.