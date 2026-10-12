Six Delhi Metro stations shut ahead of Congress march to Supreme Court

The restrictions on Monday are far less severe than Saturday when 45 stations, with many even located far beyond central Delhi, were shut for entry and exit.

Six metro stations in central Delhi will be shut for entry and exit on Monday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced early Monday morning.

Janpath, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk will be closed from 6 am to 4 pm, DMRC said, ahead of the Congress’ march to the Supreme Court.

Interchange facilities will be available at interchange stations.

The opposition party on Sunday had called for a march to the Supreme Court on Monday afternoon to meet Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and submit a memorandum to him amid protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.