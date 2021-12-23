Delhi: By Jan-end, 59 Metro stations will become pedestrian-friendly, less congested outside

Commuting in and around Delhi Metro stations is going to get smoother as ‘multimodal hubs’ at 59 stations under the phase III corridor will be finished by the end of January 2022. All these stations will have segregated pedestrian and vehicular zones – from walkways and footpaths to separate lanes for e-rickshaws and feeder buses.

The objective, officials say, is to promote pedestrianisation and reduce congestion,

“The utmost priority is to reduce the traffic jams and congestion that occurs outside Metro stations due to lack of parking bays for last-mile connectivity. At many stations, e-rickshaws are parked just outside the stations, leading to chaos. This also creates problems for pedestrians, passengers and the elderly who travel by the Metro,” said a senior DMRC official.

The Chattarpur station on the Yellow Line is the first to be developed as a multimodal hub. After the success of the project here, L-G Anil Baijal had in 2019 directed the DMRC to develop all Metro stations as multimodal hubs.

After getting approval from the UTTIPEC, the Delhi Metro had commenced the development of Multi Modal Integration (MMI) facilities at 59 stations under phase-III in January, 2021.

All these stations will have designated space for three-wheelers, feeder buses, e-rickshaw, cycle-rickshaw, cycles and cabs. Parking space for four-wheelers with space to charge e-vehicles will also be made available.

“Effective engineering solutions have been ensured to segregate the pedestrian zone from the vehicular zone and stop the entry of two-wheelers into the former. Railing and fencing have been used to streamline or guide pedestrians towards parking areas,” said the official.

The plan will also take into account the need to make these spaces disabled-friendly.

“Despite Covid constraints, the work is expected to be completed by the end of January 2022,” said the official, adding that the work has been awarded to contractors in three different packages.

The major stations being developed include Azadpur, Kalkaji, Okhla Vihar, Greater Kailash, Hauz Khas, Panchsheel Park, Jamia Millia Islamia, Sukhdev Vihar, Nehru Enclave, Shalimar Bagh, Kashmere Gate, Majlis Park, Trilokpuri and Rohini Sector 18.