Delhi: Metro stations on Red Line to sport new look

Metro stations on the oldest line in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) network will soon bear a newer look to keep up with the increased demands in footfall.

The Red Line, which was the first to start operations in December 2002, will soon see updated exterior facades, more escalators, new floors and aesthetics, and updated signage. The revamp also includes provisions for adding an insulation sleeve on crucial wiring and installing bird spikes at various points to prevent overhead electrical tripping because of birds.

DMRC had undertaken a large-scale renovation exercise for 21 Metro stations on the line in 2019. Of these, work is nearly complete in 12 including Dilshad Garden, Jhilmil, Mansarovar Park, Shahdara, Welcome and Shastri Park. Work on remaining stations will be completed in the next two months, officials said.

In 2002, the first section to open on the Red Line was an 8.4-km stretch between Shahdara and Tis Hazari.

In a statement on Sunday, DMRC said, “A massive renovation exercise was started by DMRC from July 2019 onwards for 21 of its stations between Dilshad Garden and Rithala section of Red Line, which are amongst oldest in the Metro network opened under Phase-I/II. The exercise was aimed at giving them an enhanced aesthetic look and upgradation of infrastructure to keep pace with the changing times and ensuring an enhanced commuting experience to its customers.”

DMRC managing director Dr Mangu Singh inspected the work and progress through Saturday-Sunday night, along with Director (Operations), Mr A K Garg and other senior officials.

Similar renovation work is planned for other lines in the coming months and years, even as work on Metro Phase IV takes off.

“DMRC has always been at the forefront of keeping its premises, services in best of shape to serve as a world-class Metro system for millions of users. This exercise has been accomplished in record time despite challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, leading to temporary halt of all activities in 2020,” said the statement.