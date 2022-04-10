Delhi Metro stations to get high-end baggage scanners for commuter safety

In a bid to provide safety and security to passengers travelling in Metro, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to induct highly advanced and state-of-the-art baggage scanners at its Metro stations in a phased manner.

According to DMRC officials, the advanced features in these newly introduced baggage scanners will ensure extra safety and security of passengers, and will also be more convenient for elderly and women commuters while lifting up and putting in heavy baggage items for scanning.

Currently, about 34 high-tech baggage scanners with commuter-friendly features have been installed at busy interchanging stations such as Kashmere Gate, AIIMS, Vishwavidyalaya, Huda City Centre, Rajouri Garden, Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Noida Sector-18 and Palam among others, and the old baggage scanners (X-BIS systems) has been replaced with new ones.

The 34 scanners were installed under Phase-I, and about 250 more such baggage scanners will be installed across all Delhi Metro stations by the year-end, said officials.

In order to further upgrade & strengthen the X-Ray baggage Scanning System at security frisking points of Metro stations, DMRC has started introducing highly advanced & state-of-the-art baggage scanners at stations in a phased manner. To read more, visit https://t.co/rK6yzP2plf pic.twitter.com/xzre9C4slD — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) April 10, 2022

Officials at DMRC said the new advanced baggage scanners have unique features which will help in faster baggage clearance by handling about 550 bags per hour. Earlier, it could only handle 350 per hour.

“For this, the conveyor belt speed has been increased from 18 cm per second to 30 cm per second. This is intended to reduce heavy passenger rush at frisking points, especially during peak hours,” said the officials.

Besides, it will help to enhance the security surveillance systems at entry points of Metro stations, and the large monitors with high-resolution images will help CISF officials to quickly identify any kind of explosives or arms threat. Moreover, the baggage inspection will be capable of X-ray penetration up to even 35 mm thick steel plates.

It will further have an inclined input/output conveyor belt system and continuous audio-video monitoring with 360 degrees camera installed above the baggage scanner to prevent theft, and altercation between commuters, security staff or others.

Other supporting provisions available for the baggage operator (CISF staff) on duty in the scanning machine comprise charging ports for wireless sets, hand-held metal detectors, mobile phones etc., provision of a water bottle hanger, and multi-utility movable rack for placing uniform and other essential items, said the officials.

At present, there are around 400 X-BIS machines installed at different Metro stations across the 400-km long network of Delhi Metro.