Delhi: Unattended bags near metro station cause alarm, nothing suspicious found

Delhi Police went into a tizzy after they found two unattended bags near a metro pillar in East Delhi’s Trilokpuri metro station on Wednesday afternoon. On inspection, the bag was found to contain a laptop, mobile phone and other documents. The police have also tracked down the owner of both the bags and further investigations are on.

The Fire department said they received a call around 1.10 pm that two unattended bags were found near metro pillar no. 59, and a fire tender was rushed to the spot.

“After receiving the call, a fire tender was sent to the spot. Police personnel also reached the site. The officers found two unattended black bags. They called the bomb disposal squad of their district,” an officer added.

“A PCR call was received at Kalyanpuri police station that two unattended black bags were found at metro flyover pillar no 59 near a mosque. After receiving the calls, the police cordoned off the area. The bomb disposal squad also reached at the spot. Nothing suspicious was found in the bags. We have found a laptop, cell phone, some personal care items and some other documents. The bags belong to one Somesh Gupta, who has been called and further inquiry is on,” DCP (East district) Priyanka Kashyap said.

Last week, the security establishment in the national capital had a scare as an improvised explosive device (IED), set to go off at 11.40 am, was discovered a little over an hour earlier. The IED was discovered inside an unattended bag at East Delhi’s Ghazipur flower market on Friday, and eventually was destroyed via a controlled explosion by the National Security Guard’s (NSG) bomb detection and disposal team, which first created an eight-foot-deep ditch in an open area. This comes just days before Republic Day celebrations in the national capital.