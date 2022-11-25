scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Delhi Metro to start double-line movement on Grey Line section today

With the commencement of this double-line movement, the run-time on Grey Line from Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand will also significantly decrease by nearly four minutes

Till now, services on this section were being operated through single line on manual mode, a DMRC official said (File)

Delhi Metro will run trains on both up and down lines with automated signalling system in the Grey Line section between Najafgfarh and Dhansa Bus Stand from Friday onwards, officials said.

Till now, services on this section were being operated through single line on manual mode, a DMRC official said on Thursday.

“From tomorrow, services on this line will be available with a headway of 7 minutes 30 seconds during peak hours (from the present 12 minutes) and 12 minutes (from the present 15 minutes) during off-peak hours,” a senior official said.

More from Delhi

In addition, with the commencement of this double-line movement, the run-time on Grey Line from Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand will also significantly decrease by nearly four minutes, and will be around eight minutes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...Premium
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 10:46:43 am
Next Story

Adidas launches probe into misconduct allegations against Kanye West

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close