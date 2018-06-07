Delhi: Metro staffer, two others held for recharge card fraud

Accused made 152 Metro cards offline (Express Photo/file) Accused made 152 Metro cards offline (Express Photo/file)

Delhi Police have arrested three persons, including a contractual employee with the Delhi Metro, for allegedly distributing recharged Metro smart cards to passengers for half the rate.

According to the Delhi Metro Police, the accused — identified as Rajesh Maurya (26), a contractual employee posted in Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) unit of Delhi Metro, Anil Kumar (27) and Ajay Kumar (22), who works as contractor in a civic agency — were arrested on Monday. Maurya was deployed at Express Metro Line from New Delhi Railway Station to Dwarka Sector 21 Metro station.

Confirming the fraud, DCP Sanjay Bhatia told The Indian Express that Anil and Ajay were handed over to them last week. “During questioning, they revealed Maurya’s name and he was put under arrest,” said Bhatia. Maurya was employed with the Metro for over a year, and had been allegedly involved in the fraud for the last six-seven months.

“He used to buy new Metro smart cards. After purchasing them, he recharged those cards from the AFC testing computer after plugging off the LAN cable. He then deleted the recharge data,” said a police officer. “He then sold these cards to passengers… For instance, he would recharge a card for Rs 1,000, then sell it to passengers for Rs 500,” added the officer. “Over the last five-six months, he had allegedly cheated the Metro of Rs 2.5 lakh by recharging 152 Metro cards,” the officer said.

