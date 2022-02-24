Delhi: Metro site, app to offer info on cabs, to-do list

To facilitate smooth travel and commuting, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Wednesday launched its revamped official website and mobile app where information about arrival, departure, station, distance, fare, last-mile connectivity, restaurants, monuments that fall around a particular station is just a click away.

The mobile application can be operated offline. The website and app, launched at Metro Bhawan by Managing Director Mangu Singh, are among the world’s most feature-rich and advanced interactive digital platforms of Metro, said Delhi Metro officials. They contain many advanced features including interactive route maps, station search options, real-time first and last train time calculator, next and nearest station alert.

“These facilities have been designed after months of thorough research during which DMRC officials scanned through the websites and applications of all major transport systems across the world,” said the DMRC official. The DMRC said a comparative study of the official websites of leading Metro systems revealed that Delhi Metro’s website has more features for passenger convenience than any other websites operational in other cities.

“As part of the research process, a dedicated team of officials also studied the feedback provided by commuters and incorporated improvements. A specialised team of IT professionals has also been roped in to design and handle the website. It has also been ensured through intermittent audits that the website and application are safe and resistant to virus attacks,” said an official.

The DMRC website can be accessed through http://www.delhimetrorail.com and the mobile application, named DMRC app, can be downloaded from Google Playstore.