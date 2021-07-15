Delhi Metro’s Silver Line gets nod to pass through Ridge, over 1,000 trees to be cut

The Ridge Management Board (RMB) has granted permission for Delhi Metro’s Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor under Phase IV to pass through the Ridge.

Four stations of the corridor will pass through the Ridge and the morphological Ridge areas, and at least 1,072 trees will be cut.

The corridor, which is going to be almost 24 kilometres long, will pass through Mahipalpur, Kishangarh, IGNOU and Maa Anandmayee Marg. This stretch will be around 5 kilometres long.

The proposal has been pending with the RMB for several months. Earlier, no decision could be taken as the board was to be reconstituted.

Officials said an area of 45,096 square meters will be required for the metro tunnel; 14,865 sqm to construct stations, and 69,793 sqm as temporary land area.

The corridor will have a total of 15 stations, 11 of which will be underground.