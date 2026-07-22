Delhi Metro shuts 16 stations across amid heightened security for CJP protest

Additional police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed at key intersections and other vulnerable points.

Lutyens’ Delhi has been placed on high alert as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest and the Youth Congress demonstration gather momentum in the national capital. Delhi Police have deployed personnel across multiple locations to manage the protests, PTI reported.

According to sources, a multi-layered security arrangement has been put in place around Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Rafi Marg, Parliament Street and other sensitive areas to maintain law and order.

As part of the security measures, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday shut 16 Metro stations across central Delhi.

The Metro stations that remain closed include:

1. Lok Kalyan Marg

2. Rajiv Chowk

3. Patel Chowk

4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

5. Barakhambha Road

6. Supreme Court

7. Seva Teerth

8. Janpath

9. Mandi House

10. Central Secretariat

11. ITO

12. Delhi Gate

13. Indraprastha

14. Khan Market

15. Jor Bagh

16. Shivaji Stadium