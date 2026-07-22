Delhi Metro shuts 16 stations across amid heightened security for CJP protest

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Lutyens’ Delhi has been placed on high alert as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest and the Youth Congress demonstration gather momentum in the national capital. Delhi Police have deployed personnel across multiple locations to manage the protests, PTI reported.
According to sources, a multi-layered security arrangement has been put in place around Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Rafi Marg, Parliament Street and other sensitive areas to maintain law and order.
As part of the security measures, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday shut 16 Metro stations across central Delhi.
The Metro stations that remain closed include:
1. Lok Kalyan Marg
2. Rajiv Chowk
3. Patel Chowk
4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
5. Barakhambha Road
6. Supreme Court
7. Seva Teerth
8. Janpath
9. Mandi House
10. Central Secretariat
11. ITO
12. Delhi Gate
13. Indraprastha
14. Khan Market
15. Jor Bagh
16. Shivaji Stadium
Additional police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed at key intersections and other vulnerable points, while anti-riot units, quick reaction teams and reserve forces remain on standby.
Security has also been tightened around Parliament, key government buildings and other vital installations in the Lutyens’ Delhi area. Police teams are conducting intensive vehicle checks and frisking at strategic locations, while security at Metro stations and other public places has been enhanced.
Officials said adequate arrangements have been made to deal with any situation arising out of the protests and appealed to organisers and participants to maintain peace and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.
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