Delhi: Metro services running late on Blue Line between Dwarka, Rajiv Chowk

Services on Delhi metro’s Blue Line are running late on Thursday afternoon between Dwarka and Rajiv Chowk. One train is stuck at Janakpur, which has left only one track for trains going in both directions.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said it is working on restoring services.

“Blue Line Update: Delay in services between Dwarka and Rajiv Chowk. Normal service on all other lines. Due to a technical issue, train services will be run in following loops temporarily: 1) Between Janakpuri West & Dwarka Sec 21, 2) Between Noida Electronic City & Rajouri Garden. There is single line movement between Janakpuri West & Kirti Nagar. Restoration work is underway. Passengers can use the Magenta Line from Janakpuri West or Botanical Garden to reach Dwarka or Noida,” the DMRC tweeted.

Commuters too tweeted about the delay.

“Take Metro on Blue Line at your own risk… Metro trains are running very late. Boarded Mandi House at 2 PM and now stuck at Rajendra Place (3PM),” one user tweeted.

“On Ramesh nagar, instead of carrying passengers trains are dropping passengers on the station. Two metros have been emptied over here,” another said.

With Independence Day and Rakhi on the same day, the metro delay is hassling commuters.

The Delhi metro network runs across the National Capital Region. About 28 lakh commuters use over 220 stations of the DMRC daily to reach destinations in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon.

Earlier, the DMRC announced a red alert on the entire network in view of the Article 370 decision and Independence Day. As a result of this, commuters have to go through additional checks by CISF personnel at many stations and the security checking is taking longer.