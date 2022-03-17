Delhi Metro services on Violet, Green, Pink lines hit by glitch during peak hours

Commuters on the Violet, Green and Pink lines of the Delhi Metro faced delays because of a signalling issue on Thursday morning during the peak hours.

According to commuters, many were stuck on crowded stations for around 45 minutes, waiting for their trains.

“I have been at the Kalkaji Station for the past 30 minutes but there are no trains. The officials at the station do not have any answers and now the station is packed,” said Rashmi Singh, who works in a private firm in Faridabad.

Delhi Metro tweeted at around 9 am: “Service Update. Delay in services on Violet, Green and Pink lines. Please allow for some extra time in your commute.”

Once there is a technical glitch on a metro line, services are affected for a considerable amount of time because of the bunching of trains.

The peak travel hours for the metro rail commuters are 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm.

The Violet Line runs between Kashmere Gate in Delhi and Raja Nahar Singh station in Ballabgarh, Haryana. The Pink Line runs between Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar and the Green Line between Inderlok and Mundka.