Delhi metro services on Magenta Line affected for an hour on Tuesday morning

Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Due to a signalling issue, train services were affected on Line-8 section (Magenta Line) from Kalkaji Mandir to Botanical Garden from 7.25am to 8.30am

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: September 11, 2018 2:23:36 pm
Services were affected on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line for one hour this morning due to a signalling issue, according to the DMRC.

“Due to a signalling issue at the Jasola Vihar station, train services were affected on Line-8 section (Magenta Line) from Kalkaji Mandir to Botanical Garden from 7.25am to 8.30am Tuesday,” a DMRC official said.

Services were not affected on the rest of the Magenta Line section from Janakpuri West to Kalkaji Mandir, he added.

