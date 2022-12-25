scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Delhi Metro services on Magenta line disrupted after drone falls on track

The drone fell on the metro track near Delhi's Jasola Vihar.

A drone carrying medical supplies fell on the track. (ANI)

Delhi Metro services on the Magenta line were briefly suspended on Sunday after a drone carrying medical supplies fell on the tracks.

“Magenta Line Update Services are not available between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden due to security reason. Normal services on all other lines,” Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted around 2.50 pm.

The drone fell on the metro track near Delhi’s Jasola Vihar. Due to this, metro service from Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden was disrupted.

Later, services on the Magenta line resumed.

First published on: 25-12-2022 at 06:20:01 pm
INI CET 2022: AIIMS announces round 1 seat allotment result

