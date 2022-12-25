Delhi Metro services on Magenta line disrupted after drone falls on track

Delhi Metro services on the Magenta line were briefly suspended on Sunday after a drone carrying medical supplies fell on the tracks.

“Magenta Line Update Services are not available between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden due to security reason. Normal services on all other lines,” Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted around 2.50 pm.

The drone fell on the metro track near Delhi’s Jasola Vihar. Due to this, metro service from Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden was disrupted.

Later, services on the Magenta line resumed.