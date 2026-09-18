Delhi Metro sees record 82.44 lakh passenger boardings amid DTC bus strike

The Delhi Metro recorded its highest-ever single-day ridership of 82.44 lakh passenger boardings on Thursday amid an ongoing strike by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus drivers.

The Delhi Metro has an average daily ridership of around 64 lakh passengers.

The surge in footfall comes in the wake of the DTC drivers’ strike — demanding higher wages — entering the fourth day on Friday.

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While the participation of drivers in the strike was limited on Tuesday, more than 80% of the public bus system has been halted in the city in the days since, according to the DTC Karamchari Ekta Union, which is supporting the strike. It estimates that more than 10,000 drivers have been participating in the strike.