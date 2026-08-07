Delhi Metro to tighten security ahead of Independence Day; Passengers advised to plan early

Delhi Metro travel advisory: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will increase security checks ahead of Independence Day. Due to these enhanced security measures, passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, especially during peak hours.
According to Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications of DMRC, the intensified security checks will begin from Sunday, August 9, and continue till August 16. He said that these checks may lead to longer queues at some Metro stations, especially during peak hours.
“In view of the enhanced security arrangements ahead of Independence Day on 15th August 2026, the security checks for passengers will be further intensified by CISF across the Metro stations starting from 9th August 2026 (Sunday).
This might result in long queues at some Metro stations especially during peak hours till 16th August 2026 (Sunday). Therefore, passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and allow for some additional time for their commute during these days. Passengers are requested to cooperate with the security personnel during security checks,” Anuj Dayal said in a statement.
Recently, DMRC achieved a major engineering milestone by installing a 58-metre-long steel span across NH-9 and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near the Noida Electronic City Metro station on the Blue Line.
A reversal facility for Metro trains is being built beyond Noida Electronic City to help trains smoothly reverse after completing their trips. The project includes two special steel spans measuring 58 metres and 73 metres, both crossing NH-9 and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.
It also started construction work on the Inderlok-Indraprastha Corridor, which is part of the Phase 4 expansion project. The 12.377 km-long corridor is being developed as a fully underground extension of the Magenta Line (Line-8). It will feature 10 underground stations, further expanding Delhi Metro’s underground network.
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The corridor was approved by the Union Cabinet in March 2024, and the foundation stone for the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the same month. The Inderlok-Indraprastha Corridor is targeted for completion by December 2030.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More