Delhi Metro to tighten security ahead of Independence Day; Passengers advised to plan early

Delhi Metro travel advisory: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will increase security checks ahead of Independence Day. Due to these enhanced security measures, passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, especially during peak hours.

According to Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications of DMRC, the intensified security checks will begin from Sunday, August 9, and continue till August 16. He said that these checks may lead to longer queues at some Metro stations, especially during peak hours.

“In view of the enhanced security arrangements ahead of Independence Day on 15th August 2026, the security checks for passengers will be further intensified by CISF across the Metro stations starting from 9th August 2026 (Sunday).