Delhi Metro ridership now 76 per cent of pre-Covid figures, says DMRC chief

Delhi Metro has recovered around 76 per cent of pre-Covid ridership and hopes to achieve 100 per cent ridership in the coming months, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) MD Vikas Kumar said, adding that the ridership has improved since last week after schools and colleges reopened.

“It is not only Delhi Metro. Covid pandemic has impacted Metro services globally and almost all the Metro networks across the world still have a 20 per cent gap in bringing back ridership as compared to the pre-Covid period,” Kumar said during his first interaction with the media. “So, only around 80 per cent of ridership is back…but we are hopeful that things are getting normal so commuters will return to the Metro,” he added.

Kumar said that with schools and colleges reopening and companies reverting to traditional work models, the ridership has seen an increase. “We hope to achieve 100 per cent (ridership) soon,” he said.

Of all the Metro lines spread across its 400 km network, the Yellow and Blue lines are utilised on a daily basis. As per information shared by DMRC, Yellow Line that connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi and Huda City in Gurgaon has daily ridership of 28 per cent and Blue Line that connects Dwarka to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali has 22 per cent of the total daily ridership.

The DMRC further said that construction work on the Phase IV lines is going on and the 2 km stretch from Dwarka 21 to India International Centre will soon be inaugurated.

Work on three of the six corridors that got approval has also started and is running on schedule as per the revised target of completion. Earlier, the targeted date of completion for Mukundpur to Maujpur was August 2023, Janakpuri to RK Ashram was June 2024 and Aerocity -Tughlakabad was March 2025. The revised tentative targets for the following corridors are November 2024 for the first corridor and September 2025 for the latter two.

Officials said the construction work got delayed due to issues related to the lockdown, labour crunch, non-clearance from forest department and tree cutting permissions etc.