Delhi Metro timings on Diwali: Last train at 10 PM, services to start at 6 AM on 3 lines

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Delhi Metro Diwali advisory: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised train timings on November 8, 2026, on the occasion of Diwali. While Metro services on three lines will start an hour earlier than usual, the last train departure from terminal stations across all lines will be advanced by one hour.
On Diwali, the last Metro train service will commence at 10:00 PM from the terminal stations of all lines, including the Airport Express Line, instead of the routine departure time of 11:00 PM.
“In view of Diwali celebrations during the evening, the last Metro train service will commence at 10:00 PM from terminal stations of all Metro Lines, including the Airport Express Line, instead of the usual last train departure timing of 11:00 PM,” the DMRC said.
In a statement, the country’s longest metro network said that Metro services on the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Majlis Park/Shiv Vihar), Magenta Line (Botanical Garden-Krishna Park Extension and Majlis Park-Deepali Chowk) and Grey Line (Dwarka–Dhansa Bus Stand), which normally start at 7:00 AM on Sundays, will begin an hour earlier at 6:00 AM from their respective terminal stations. It also advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly.
Recently, the DMRC increased the number of train trips on weekdays, following the implementation of GRAP-I (Graded Response Action Plan) in Delhi. The move aims to encourage people to use public transport instead of private vehicles and help reduce air pollution in the national capital. As part of these efforts, DMRC is operating 20 additional train trips from Monday to Friday across its network.