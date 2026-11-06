Delhi Metro timings on Diwali: Last train at 10 PM, services to start at 6 AM on 3 lines

Delhi Metro Diwali advisory: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised train timings on November 8, 2026, on the occasion of Diwali. While Metro services on three lines will start an hour earlier than usual, the last train departure from terminal stations across all lines will be advanced by one hour.

On Diwali, the last Metro train service will commence at 10:00 PM from the terminal stations of all lines, including the Airport Express Line, instead of the routine departure time of 11:00 PM.

“In view of Diwali celebrations during the evening, the last Metro train service will commence at 10:00 PM from terminal stations of all Metro Lines, including the Airport Express Line, instead of the usual last train departure timing of 11:00 PM,” the DMRC said.