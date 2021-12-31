Delhi metro reduces seating capacity, only 200 persons per eight coach train

Following the first level of DDMA’s Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has curbed the seating capacity by 200 persons per eight coach train. The normal capacity per train is 2400 people.

After the cases across the city increased rapidly, the DDMA restricted the seating capacity in metro and buses by 50 percent.

“An eight coach Metro train can generally carry about 2400 passengers. This comprises approximately 50 seating passengers and 250 standing passengers per coach. With present restrictions of 50 percent seating and no standing, each coach can now accommodate only about 25 passengers,” said a DMRC official.

DMRC further appealed to the public to travel only if absolutely essential and keep extra time as the entry and exit gates across stations are regulated to ensure compliance with the guidelines which is resulting in the queues outside stations. Of the total 712 gates, only 444 gates are opened for entry and exit.

The DMRC network’s current span is nearly 392 km with 286 stations (including the Noida–Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon).

Delhi on Thursday recorded 1,313 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since May 26, while the positivity rate mounted to 1.73 per cent.

Under the new restrictions, all educational institutions, cinema halls and gyms will remain closed, wedding and funeral gatherings will be capped at 20, and Metro trains, buses and restaurants will operate at 50 per cent seating capacity.

As per the plan, shops in markets and malls dealing with non-essential goods and services will be allowed to open as per the odd-even formula between 10 am to 8 pm, while one weekly market will be allowed per municipal zone at half the capacity of vendors. Shops selling essential items will remain open on all days. Night curfew will be in place between 10 pm and 5 am.