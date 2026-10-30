After Magenta Line, Delhi Metro extends real-time coach occupancy display to Pink Line: How it helps passengers

Delhi Metro Pink Line latest update: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday extended its real-time coach occupancy display facility to the Pink Line. The move will allow passengers to identify less crowded coaches through information screens installed on station platforms.

The facility was earlier available on the Magenta Line (Line 8), where it has been operational since 2022. Following its positive response, DMRC has now introduced the same feature on the Pink Line (Line 7), covering the corridor between Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar/Maujpur-Babarpur.

Delhi Metro Pink Line: Passengers can now check coach occupancy before boarding (Image: DMRC) Delhi Metro Pink Line: Passengers can now check coach occupancy before boarding (Image: DMRC)

How does Delhi Metro’s real-time coach occupancy system work?

According to Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications of DMRC, the system uses load sensors installed in metro coaches to measure the current weight of each coach and compare it with its empty weight. Based on this data, the approximate passenger occupancy percentage of individual coaches is calculated.