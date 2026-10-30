After Magenta Line, Delhi Metro extends real-time coach occupancy display to Pink Line: How it helps passengers

Delhi Metro has extended its real-time coach occupancy display facility from the Magenta Line to the Pink Line. This will allow commuters to check crowding levels in all six coaches before boarding and choose less crowded compartments.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Oct 30, 2026 05:05 PM IST
Delhi Metro introduces real-time coach occupancy display on Pink Line (Image: DMRC)Delhi Metro introduces real-time coach occupancy display on Pink Line (Image: DMRC)
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Delhi Metro Pink Line latest update: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday extended its real-time coach occupancy display facility to the Pink Line. The move will allow passengers to identify less crowded coaches through information screens installed on station platforms.

The facility was earlier available on the Magenta Line (Line 8), where it has been operational since 2022. Following its positive response, DMRC has now introduced the same feature on the Pink Line (Line 7), covering the corridor between Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar/Maujpur-Babarpur.

Delhi Metro Pink Line: Passengers can now check coach occupancy before boarding (Image: DMRC) Delhi Metro Pink Line: Passengers can now check coach occupancy before boarding (Image: DMRC)

How does Delhi Metro’s real-time coach occupancy system work?

According to Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications of DMRC, the system uses load sensors installed in metro coaches to measure the current weight of each coach and compare it with its empty weight. Based on this data, the approximate passenger occupancy percentage of individual coaches is calculated.

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The information is displayed on Passenger Information Display System (PIDS) screens installed on station platforms shortly before the train arrives.

Passengers can check the occupancy status of all six coaches, displayed as C1, C2, C3, C4, C5, and C6, and decide which coach would be more convenient to board.

Also Read | DMRC’s new feat: Delhi Metro hits record punctuality of 99.95% in 2026

How will the facility help Delhi Metro passengers?

The real-time coach occupancy display is expected to make daily commuting more easier, particularly during morning and evening peak hours when some coaches tend to get crowded faster than others.

With this facility, passengers can identify relatively less crowded coaches before the train arrives and move towards the corresponding position on the platform. This will reduce the need to board an overcrowded coach or walk along the platform after the train has arrived in search of space.

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The system is also expected to encourage a more balanced distribution of passengers across coaches, helping reduce overcrowding in specific sections of a train.

5
benefits

How Delhi Metro's real-time coach occupancy display helps passengers

The display shows how full each coach is before the train arrives, so passengers can choose where to board.
How it works (illustration)
Less crowdedModerateCrowded
1Pick a less crowded coach
Passengers can spot less crowded coaches in advance and move towards them on the platform, so fewer people have to stand in packed coaches.
Know before boarding
2Load spread evenly
Encourages passengers to spread out more evenly across coaches, making travel more comfortable and easing overcrowding in some coaches.
Balanced occupancy
3Easier peak-hour travel
Especially useful in the morning and evening rush, when some coaches fill up faster than others.
Morning rushEvening rush
4Safer, more efficient trains
A more even weight spread across the train helps it run more smoothly and makes better use of the space available.
Smoother operationsBetter use of capacity
5Less time, less stress
Commuters don't have to guess, or walk the length of the platform after the train arrives, to find space.
No guesswork
Source: Delhi Metro
Express InfoGenIE
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Why was the Pink Line implementation challenging?

According to DMRC, implementing the system on the Pink Line involved challenges related to data interlinking because it is a circular corridor. Despite these challenges, the corporation has now operationalised the facility on the line.

DMRC said the extension of real-time coach occupancy information to the Pink Line is part of its efforts to upgrade passenger information systems and introduce technology-driven solutions to make metro travel more convenient, comfortable and efficient.

“DMRC remains committed to continuously upgrading passenger information systems and introducing technology-driven solutions that make metro travel more convenient, comfortable and efficient. The extension of this feature to the Pink Line marks another step in providing a uniform, passenger-centric experience across major corridors of the network,” he said in a statement.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More

 

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