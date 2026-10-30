After Magenta Line, Delhi Metro extends real-time coach occupancy display to Pink Line: How it helps passengers

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Delhi Metro Pink Line latest update: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday extended its real-time coach occupancy display facility to the Pink Line. The move will allow passengers to identify less crowded coaches through information screens installed on station platforms.
The facility was earlier available on the Magenta Line (Line 8), where it has been operational since 2022. Following its positive response, DMRC has now introduced the same feature on the Pink Line (Line 7), covering the corridor between Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar/Maujpur-Babarpur.
According to Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications of DMRC, the system uses load sensors installed in metro coaches to measure the current weight of each coach and compare it with its empty weight. Based on this data, the approximate passenger occupancy percentage of individual coaches is calculated.
The information is displayed on Passenger Information Display System (PIDS) screens installed on station platforms shortly before the train arrives.
Passengers can check the occupancy status of all six coaches, displayed as C1, C2, C3, C4, C5, and C6, and decide which coach would be more convenient to board.
The real-time coach occupancy display is expected to make daily commuting more easier, particularly during morning and evening peak hours when some coaches tend to get crowded faster than others.
With this facility, passengers can identify relatively less crowded coaches before the train arrives and move towards the corresponding position on the platform. This will reduce the need to board an overcrowded coach or walk along the platform after the train has arrived in search of space.
The system is also expected to encourage a more balanced distribution of passengers across coaches, helping reduce overcrowding in specific sections of a train.
According to DMRC, implementing the system on the Pink Line involved challenges related to data interlinking because it is a circular corridor. Despite these challenges, the corporation has now operationalised the facility on the line.
DMRC said the extension of real-time coach occupancy information to the Pink Line is part of its efforts to upgrade passenger information systems and introduce technology-driven solutions to make metro travel more convenient, comfortable and efficient.
“DMRC remains committed to continuously upgrading passenger information systems and introducing technology-driven solutions that make metro travel more convenient, comfortable and efficient. The extension of this feature to the Pink Line marks another step in providing a uniform, passenger-centric experience across major corridors of the network,” he said in a statement.