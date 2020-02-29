Delhi: Group chants ‘goli maaro…’ at Rajiv Chowk metro station, detained

Rajiv Chowk is an important junction in Delhi Metro’s extensive network and is the intersection of the two busiest metro lines. Rajiv Chowk is an important junction in Delhi Metro’s extensive network and is the intersection of the two busiest metro lines.

After a video of a group of people sloganeering at Rajiv Chowk metro station in New Delhi went viral on social media Saturday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) confirmed that the incident took place at 10:50 am and those involved in the act were handed over to the police.

In the short video clip circulated across social media platforms, a group of people is heard chanting: “Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko (shoot the traitors of the nation)”. This slogan was earlier raised by BJP leaders, including Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur, against anti-CAA protesters.

Men shouting “desh ke gaddaaron ko, goli maaron saaron ki” in broad daylight, in the middle of Delhi, at Rajiv Chowk metro station, earlier this morning. This is how Hindu terror is normalised. Please amplify. Everyone should know the dangerous direction this country is taking. pic.twitter.com/80cKO95MF8 — Mini Saxena (@MiniSaxena6) February 29, 2020

Rajiv Chowk is an important junction along the Delhi Metro’s extensive network and is the intersection of the two busiest metro lines — the blue and yellow lines.

Follow Delhi violence LIVE updates here

Issuing a statement in this regard, the DMRC said that the group involved was handed over to the police for further action. “In reference to a video clip going viral on social media, showing sloganeering by some passengers at Rajiv Chowk Metro station, it is to state that this incident happened today around 10:52am at the station and DMRC/CISF staff immediately handed them over to the Delhi Metro Rail Police for further necessary action,” the metro authority said in the statement.

“Under Delhi Metro O&M Act 2002, any kind of demonstration or nuisance is prohibited in Delhi metro premises. Any passenger indulging in such act is liable to be removed from the metro premises,” it added.

The slogan was first raised by BJP leader Kapil Mishra during a ‘tiranga march’ in support of the new citizenship law in Connaught Place in December.

While campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections, Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur, had repeatedly chanted “Desh ke gaddaron ko” and had people responding with “goli maaro saalon ko”.

Speaking to The Indian Express later, Thakur said he merely asked people what should be done with traitors of the country. “I just wanted people to say what is to be done with traitors of the country. It could have evoked a response like ‘vote them out’ or ‘throw them out’. But it was the people who reacted so,” he had said.

Thakur was barred from campaigning for 72 hours by the Election Commission over his remark.

However, after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was voted back to power, Union Home Minister and former BJP president Amit Shah acknowledged that some provocative remarks during the poll campaign by his party leaders should not have been made — and may have hurt the party.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd