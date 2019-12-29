This is how Power Rangers helped Delhi Metro describe their 10-year journey

The quirkiness of the tweet won praise from the Twitterati. (Twitter/DMRC) The quirkiness of the tweet won praise from the Twitterati. (Twitter/DMRC)

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Sunday put out a quirky tweet to inform its commuters of its growth in the past 10 years. Taking part in an Internet trend mentioning the ‘Beginning of the decade’ and the ‘End of the decade’, the metro operator tweeted a collage of fictional Power Rangers characters to tell its commuters of the new lines it has added to its network.

The ‘Beginning of the decade’ picture of the collage shows a Red and Blue Power Ranger, depicting there were only two lines — the Red Line and the Blue Line — in the beginning. The ‘Ending of the decade’ shows a team of Power Rangers of different colours — red, blue, grey, green, pink and yellow — meaning that the metro operator came up with several different lines.

The quirkiness of the tweet won praise from the Twitterati.

One wrote: “This is the most amazing tweet ever, kudos for creativity”. “Hats off for the creativity. Power Rangers to show Metro line colours is just amazing!” said another.

This is the most amazing tweet ever , kudos for creativity — R K Y (@rohitky77) December 29, 2019

This one is perhaps the most creative meme ever by govt organization that i have ever seen . Kudos to he / she who got this brilliant idea . — Abhishek Mishra (@abhishekMI35) December 29, 2019

You have done superb job in Delhi NCR.. Delhi would have been chocked without Delhi Metro. Thank you — Hemant Singh (@hemantkms) December 29, 2019

The latest 4.3-km-long Grey Line of the Delhi Metro begins at Dwarka, through which the Blue Line passes, before ending at Najafgarh, thus bringing Najafgarh, on the outskirts of the capital, officially on the Delhi Metro map.

The station at Najafgarh has come up at the Delhi Gate intersection of the area, which is on a busy arterial road dotted by markets and government schools.

The Grey Line was not originally part of the Metro’s Phase III project, under which the Pink and Magenta Lines have come up.

