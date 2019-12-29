Follow Us:
This is how Power Rangers helped Delhi Metro describe their 10-year journey

One Twitter user wrote: "This is the most amazing tweet ever, kudos for creativity". "Hats off for the creativity. Power Rangers to show Metro line colours is just amazing!" said another.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 29, 2019 10:33:40 pm
The quirkiness of the tweet won praise from the Twitterati.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Sunday put out a quirky tweet to inform its commuters of its growth in the past 10 years. Taking part in an Internet trend mentioning the ‘Beginning of the decade’ and the ‘End of the decade’, the metro operator tweeted a collage of fictional Power Rangers characters to tell its commuters of the new lines it has added to its network.

The ‘Beginning of the decade’ picture of the collage shows a Red and Blue Power Ranger, depicting there were only two lines — the Red Line and the Blue Line — in the beginning. The ‘Ending of the decade’ shows a team of Power Rangers of different colours — red, blue, grey, green, pink and yellow — meaning that the metro operator came up with several different lines.

The quirkiness of the tweet won praise from the Twitterati.

One wrote: “This is the most amazing tweet ever, kudos for creativity”. “Hats off for the creativity. Power Rangers to show Metro line colours is just amazing!” said another.

The latest 4.3-km-long Grey Line of the Delhi Metro begins at Dwarka, through which the Blue Line passes, before ending at Najafgarh, thus bringing Najafgarh, on the outskirts of the capital, officially on the Delhi Metro map.

The station at Najafgarh has come up at the Delhi Gate intersection of the area, which is on a busy arterial road dotted by markets and government schools.

The Grey Line was not originally part of the Metro’s Phase III project, under which the Pink and Magenta Lines have come up.

