DMRC’s new feat: Delhi Metro hits record punctuality of 99.95% in 2026

Delhi Metro Punctuality Rate: Delhi Metro has achieved a punctuality rate of 99.95 per cent in 2026, setting a new benchmark for the network. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) operates the country’s longest metro network, covering 416.5 km with 303 stations across 12 lines. The network has 31 interchange stations connecting Delhi with the National Capital Region (NCR).
It began operations on December 25, 2002, with an 8.4-km corridor between Shahdara and Tis Hazari, covering just six stations.
In DMRC, a train is considered delayed if it reaches its destination more than 59 seconds after its scheduled arrival time. In 2003, Delhi Metro’s punctuality rate stood at 98.27 per cent and rose to 99.64 per cent in 2005.
According to Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC, this achievement helped the Delhi Metro join the group of metro systems recording more than 99 per cent punctuality within two years of starting operations. He added that train headway has also improved, falling from seven minutes in the early years to just 2 minutes and 18 seconds on the busiest corridors.
“The DMRC has emerged ahead of some of the world’s most established metro systems – including the Hong Kong Metro, Paris Metro and New York Subway – in train punctuality and reliability, reaffirming its position among the finest urban rail networks globally.
Generally, as the network and fleet length increases along with maintenance issues with passage of time, the punctuality and reliability of the Metro system is impacted adversely. However, in its 23 years of Operations so far, Delhi Metro has defied this norm by maintaining a punctuality which stands at 99.95% in 2026,” he said.
The metro official said that punctuality and reliability go hand in hand. DMRC has achieved a Mean Distance Between Failures (MDBF) of 2.72 million car-kilometres, which measures the average distance Metro trains travel before a service-affecting failure occurs.
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“Through international benchmarking by the Community of Metros (COMET) — a consortium of 45 leading metro systems worldwide —in terms of reliability, Delhi Metro has consistently ranked among the top five metro systems globally (based on the 2-minute delay criterion),” he added.
Delhi Metro expands driverless train operations
DMRC also operates India’s largest driverless metro network, with around 29 per cent of its network running under Unattended Train Operation (UTO). Line 7, which is 71.55 km long with 45 stations, is the world’s longest driverless metro line and one of the longest circular metro lines in the world.
Delhi Metro ridership
Daily ridership has also increased sharply, from around 82,000 passengers in its first year to a record over 81 lakh passenger journeys on August 8, 2025. Average daily ridership has reached 64.06 lakh passenger journeys, he said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More