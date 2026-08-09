DMRC’s new feat: Delhi Metro hits record punctuality of 99.95% in 2026

Delhi Metro Punctuality Rate: Delhi Metro has achieved a punctuality rate of 99.95 per cent in 2026, setting a new benchmark for the network. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) operates the country’s longest metro network, covering 416.5 km with 303 stations across 12 lines. The network has 31 interchange stations connecting Delhi with the National Capital Region (NCR).

It began operations on December 25, 2002, with an 8.4-km corridor between Shahdara and Tis Hazari, covering just six stations.

In DMRC, a train is considered delayed if it reaches its destination more than 59 seconds after its scheduled arrival time. In 2003, Delhi Metro’s punctuality rate stood at 98.27 per cent and rose to 99.64 per cent in 2005.