Delhi Metro’s Pink Line between DD South Campus and Lajpat Nagar opens from August 6

Delhi Metro’s Pink line will be opening services from DD South Campus to Lajpat Nagar from August 6. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Delhi Metro’s Pink line will be opening services from DD South Campus to Lajpat Nagar from August 6. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be opening its service on the Pink Line from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar section on August 6, 2018. The 8.10-km long route will be flagged off by Minister of State (Independent Charge), Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said Anuj Dayal, Executive Director of Corporate Communications, DMRC.

The Pink Line’s section will be flagged off via remote from Metro Bhawan at 11.30 am and passengers can start using this line from 1 pm onwards on the same day. The stretch consists of six stations, including two interchange stations at Lajpat Nagar and INA. After the opening of the section, the Delhi Metro will become 296-kilometre long with 214 Metro stations. And DMRC’s Phase III will 106 km long.

“This new section would also shrink travel time for commuters by up to 20 minutes. The current travel time on the network between INA and Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line) stations is about 24 minutes which would reduce to five minutes. Commuting time between Hauz Khas and Lajpat Nagar is 23 minutes, which would shrink to 16 minutes,” Dayal said.

The new stretch will be providing ease of access to four major markets to people on the red line, purple line and yellow line.

