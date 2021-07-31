Delhi metro: Launch of Pink Line’s missing link delayed as work on signalling system yet to be complete

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had set July 31 as the deadline for the launch of the services along the stretch. (Representational Photo)

The trials of the metro services between Mayur Vihar I and Trilokpuri on the Pink Line have entered the last leg with efforts being made to launch services within a week.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had set July 31 as the deadline for the launch of the services along the stretch, which is the only missing link on the 58.6-km-long Pink Line owing to which two different sections of the corridor caters to commuters.

Also Read | Driverless trains set to take over Delhi metro’s Pink Line by September 30

According to sources, the deadline was missed as signalling work is yet to be completed along the 1.5-km stretch between Mayur Vihar I and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations. As a result, the trains cannot run on the automated modes such as Automatic Train Protection System (ATP), Automatic Train Operating (ATO) and Unattended Train Operation (UTO) between these stations.

Without the signalling system, trains will slow down along this stretch, running manually at a maximum possible speed of 25 km per hour.

“The launch will be announced after the work is fully complete. Otherwise, the trains, running smoothly along the rest of the line, will slow down along this small stretch,” the source added.

Out of the nine operational corridors of the metro, UTO mode covers only the Magenta Line where all aspects of train operations are controlled from the central command centre of DMRC. However, drivers remain on board to intervene in case of emergencies.

ATO mode covers Yellow, Violet and the Airport Express Lines. Under this mode, drivers only press the departure command after closing the doors at every platform.

In the case of Blue, Red and Green lines, trains run on ATP mode. Drivers on these lines are in complete control of the trains. The target speed is, however, decided by the ATP system, which means that drivers cannot run trains above a certain limit.

The Pink Line stretches between Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar, touching the densely populated parts of West, South and East Delhi.

The missing link could not be bridged for over two years due to land acquisition and rehabilitation issues. Houses of 108 families in Trilokpuri’s Block 15 fell on the disputed 1.5-km-long stretch. Metro struggled to relocate them to nearby flats. Eventually, a lottery was held for allotment of flats to the affected families under the supervision of the Delhi High Court.

After the 1.5-km missing link is bridged, people travelling from West Delhi and South Delhi areas such as Shalimar Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Mayapuri, Delhi Cantonment, Sarojini Nagar, South Extension, Lajpat Nagar will be able to reach the transport hub of Anand Vihar ISBT and the Railway Station directly.

On the other hand, Northeast and East Delhi residents staying in localities such as Shiv Vihar, Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Welcome, Krishna Nagar, Karkardooma, Vinod Nagar, Mandawali and Mayur Vihar will be able travel directly to the Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, Nizamuddin Railway Station and South Campus colleges of the Delhi University directly.