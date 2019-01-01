Delhi Metro pink line: Rs 20 for a closer look

Nine-year-old Daksh was one among the hundreds of passengers who bought a Rs 20 token to travel in the newly opened section on Monday. Except that he never took the ride. “I have only seen the Metro from afar. Now that it has come so close to home, I wanted to see what it looks like,” he said.

With messy hair, slippers and a pullover, the child, who lives in Sarai Kale Khan, hung around at the station for a few minutes, watching trains whiz past, but not getting into any. “I won’t take the ride, I have nowhere to go. I just wanted to see the train,” he said.