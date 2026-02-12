Delhi Metro Phase V(A) approved: New 16km route to connect Central Vista, India Gate, and Airport T1

The three corridors would be part of Delhi Metro Phase VA, covering 16 km, over 13 stations. (File Photo)

The Delhi government on Wednesday approved three corridors under Delhi Metro’s Phase V(A) project, following clearance from the Centre last December.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said Phase V(A), estimated to cost Rs 12,014.91 crore, will further strengthen public transport infrastructure in the Capital. The Delhi government will contribute Rs 2,940.46 crore towards the project cost, she added.

The three corridors, spanning 16 km with 13 stations, are RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha via Central Vista (9.91 km), Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj (3.9 km), and Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Domestic Terminal 1 (2.2 km). Of the 13 proposed stations, 10 will be underground and three elevated.

The RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha corridor will have nine stations and pass through the Central Vista. The corridor will start at RK Ashram Marg and cross Shivaji Stadium, Central Secretariat, Kartavya Bhawan, India Gate, War Memorial, High Court, and Bharat Mandapam to reach Indraprastha.