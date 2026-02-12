Delhi Metro Phase V(A) approved: New 16km route to connect Central Vista, India Gate, and Airport T1

The three corridors, spanning 16 km with 13 stations, are RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha via Central Vista, Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj, and Aerocity to Indira Gandhi International Airport Domestic Terminal 1.

Written by: Devansh Mittal
2 min readFeb 12, 2026 09:12 AM IST
The three corridors would be part of Delhi Metro Phase VA, covering 16 km, over 13 stations. (File Photo)The three corridors would be part of Delhi Metro Phase VA, covering 16 km, over 13 stations. (File Photo)
The Delhi government on Wednesday approved three corridors under Delhi Metro’s Phase V(A) project, following clearance from the Centre last December.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said Phase V(A), estimated to cost Rs 12,014.91 crore, will further strengthen public transport infrastructure in the Capital. The Delhi government will contribute Rs 2,940.46 crore towards the project cost, she added.

The three corridors, spanning 16 km with 13 stations, are RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha via Central Vista (9.91 km), Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj (3.9 km), and Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Domestic Terminal 1 (2.2 km). Of the 13 proposed stations, 10 will be underground and three elevated.

The RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha corridor will have nine stations and pass through the Central Vista. The corridor will start at RK Ashram Marg and cross Shivaji Stadium, Central Secretariat, Kartavya Bhawan, India Gate, War Memorial, High Court, and Bharat Mandapam to reach Indraprastha.

Gupta said it will connect key administrative and cultural locations, including the Kartavya Bhavan complexes, and benefit an estimated 60,000 government employees and nearly two lakh daily commuters. It will also connect West, North and Old Delhi with Central Delhi. The estimated cost of this corridor is Rs 9,570.40 crore, with Rs 2,337.24 crore to be contributed by the Delhi government.

Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Domestic Terminal 1 corridor, will include one station. The project cost is estimated at Rs 1,419.64 crore, of which Rs 351.86 crore will be funded by the Delhi government.

The Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj corridor will include three stations. It is estimated to cost Rs 1,024.87 crore, of which Delhi government will contribute Rs 251.36 crore.

Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications. Professional Background Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University. Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city. Recent Notable Work His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences: An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled. A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo. A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods. Reporting Approach Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city. Contact X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_ Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More

