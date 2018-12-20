Delhi Metro Phase IV okayed, AAP tells BJP’s Manoj Tiwari to keep his promise

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has reminded Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari of his word to donate Rs 1 lakh to the Delhi government if the Phase IV of the metro expansion project was cleared. Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, the party hoped Tiwari will not back off like them and claim his promise to be a jumla.

Putting out a tweet with a link for making donations, the AAP said, “We hope Manoj Tiwari will not call his promises Jumla like PM Modi and the BJP do. He can donate by clicking on the link given below, hence fulfilling his promise and becoming a part of Digital India as well (Aasha hai Manoj Tiwari ji BJP aur Narendra Modi ji ki tarah waada karke unhe jumla nahi bataenge. Niche donation link diya hai iss par jakar kripaya aap online donate kar apna waada nibhane ke saath hi digital india ke bhi bhagidaar ban sakte hain).”

On October 18, Tiwari had said he was ready to donate Rs 1,11,100 to the Aam Aadmi Party, provided that the Delhi government passed Phase IV of the Delhi Metro expansion project. “Arvind Kejriwal ji, do not punish people who have elected you. Delhi gave 67 out of 70 seats to Kejriwal, but he says he will not give them Metro. Take your donation. I will give you Rs 1,11,100 that I earn through singing if you clear Phase IV Metro,” Tiwari had tweeted.

On Wednesday, the fourth phase of Delhi Metro was approved in the Delhi government cabinet meeting after over two years of back and forth between the Delhi government, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.



Placing the blame for the delay on the BJP and government officers, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the proposal was passed “despite the best efforts of BJP to create hurdles through officers by making them write adverse comments on files and through rumour mongering”.