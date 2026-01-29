Delhi Metro Phase 5A: Central Secretariat to become triple interchange station on DMRC network

Delhi Metro Phase 5 latest news, Delhi Metro Phase 5A: The Central Secretariat Metro station is set to emerge as a triple interchange station on the Delhi Metro network following approval of the Phase 5A corridors. The Delhi Metro Phase V (A) project was approved by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on December 24, 2025. Under the project, three new corridors with a total length of 16.076 km will be constructed. These include:
R.K. Ashram Marg to Indraprastha – 9.913 km
Aerocity to IGI Airport Terminal 1 – 2.263 km
Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj – 3.9 km
The Delhi Metro’s Phase V(A) corridors will further enhance network integration and passenger convenience across the National Capital Region (NCR).
The triple interchange stations enable seamless transfers between three metro corridors at a single location, substantially reducing travel time and making cross-city journeys faster, smoother, and more convenient for commuters.
Delhi Metro phase 5: Central Secretariat metro station
At present, the Central Secretariat metro station serves as an important interchange hub of Central Delhi. It serves as a junction between the Yellow and Violet lines. This metro station is used daily by thousands of commuters travelling to Central Delhi’s offices.
Central Secretariat metro station to become triple interchange station
Once the Delhi Metro Phase 5A project is completed, the Central Secretariat station will provide seamless interchange between three metro corridors. These are: Yellow Line, Violet line and the Magenta Line extension (Central Vista Corridor from R.K. Ashram Marg – Indraprastha). It will also provide connectivity to all the Kartavya Bhawans, thereby providing doorstep connectivity to the office goers and visitors in this area.
In a statement, the DMRC said: “With this connectivity, around 60,000 office goers and 2 lakh visitors will benefit on a daily basis. This will further reduce pollution and usage of fossil fuels, enhancing ease of living.”
How many interchange stations are there in Delhi Metro network?
At present, there are 29 interchange metro stations in DMRC network. After completion of Phase 4, total no of interchange stations will be 43, and with Phase 5(A), the number of interchanges will increase to 46.
