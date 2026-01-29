Delhi Metro Phase 5A: Central Secretariat to become triple interchange station on DMRC network

Delhi Metro Phase 5 latest news, Delhi Metro Phase 5A: The Central Secretariat Metro station is set to emerge as a triple interchange station on the Delhi Metro network following approval of the Phase 5A corridors. The Delhi Metro Phase V (A) project was approved by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on December 24, 2025. Under the project, three new corridors with a total length of 16.076 km will be constructed. These include:

R.K. Ashram Marg to Indraprastha – 9.913 km

Aerocity to IGI Airport Terminal 1 – 2.263 km

Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj – 3.9 km

The Delhi Metro’s Phase V(A) corridors will further enhance network integration and passenger convenience across the National Capital Region (NCR).

What is triple interchange station?

The triple interchange stations enable seamless transfers between three metro corridors at a single location, substantially reducing travel time and making cross-city journeys faster, smoother, and more convenient for commuters.