Delhi Metro Phase 4: DMRC begins construction work on Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor

Inderlok-Indraprastha Metro corridor: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started construction work on the Inderlok-Indraprastha Corridor, which is part of the Phase 4 expansion project. The 12.377 km-long corridor marks a significant addition to the Delhi Metro network. The construction work began with the initiation of Diaphragm Wall construction at the Sarai Rohilla Metro Station site in the national capital. The work started in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
The corridor was approved by the Union Cabinet in March 2024, and the foundation stone for the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the same month. The Inderlok-Indraprastha Corridor is targeted for completion by December 2030.
Delhi Metro’s Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor: Full list of stations
The Inderlok-Indraprastha Metro corridor is being developed as a fully underground extension of the Magenta Line (Line-8). It will feature 10 underground stations, further expanding Delhi Metro’s underground network. These are:
Green Line and Red Line at Inderlok Metro Station.
Magenta Line at Nabi Karim Station.
Yellow Line and Orange Line at New Delhi Station.
Violet Line at Delhi Gate Station.
Blue Line at Indraprastha Station.
Civil construction packages for Inderlok-Indraprastha Corridor
The project will be executed through multiple major civil contract packages. The contract for one of the packages, D2C-06, has already been awarded, while the tendering process for the remaining packages is at an advanced stage, with finalisation underway.
Significance of Delhi Metro’s Inderlok-Indraprastha Corridor
Upon completion, the Inderlok-Indraprastha Corridor will further enhance connectivity to several important destinations, including Sarai Rohilla Railway Station, New Delhi Railway Station, Delhi Secretariat, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Jhandewalan Mandir, India Gate, Kartavya Path, and the Central Vista area.
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“The extension will also make the Magenta Line the longest corridor in the Delhi Metro network, extending approximately 89 kilometres from Botanical Garden to Inderlok, and will operate entirely as a driverless metro corridor,” Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC said.
According to DMRC, the corridor will feature an Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system, enabling passengers to access services through multiple digital and smart payment options, including:
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More