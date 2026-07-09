Delhi Metro Phase 4: DMRC begins construction work on Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor

Inderlok-Indraprastha Metro corridor: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started construction work on the Inderlok-Indraprastha Corridor, which is part of the Phase 4 expansion project. The 12.377 km-long corridor marks a significant addition to the Delhi Metro network. The construction work began with the initiation of Diaphragm Wall construction at the Sarai Rohilla Metro Station site in the national capital. The work started in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The corridor was approved by the Union Cabinet in March 2024, and the foundation stone for the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the same month. The Inderlok-Indraprastha Corridor is targeted for completion by December 2030.

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About Sarai Rohilla Metro Station

The proposed Sarai Rohilla Metro Station is set to become one of the important stations on the Inderlok-Indraprastha Corridor of the Magenta Line. Strategically located in central Delhi, the station is expected to provide improved connectivity to several educational institutions, cinema halls, the Karol Bagh market, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, and other important destinations in the surrounding areas.

Delhi Metro’s Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor: Full list of stations

The Inderlok-Indraprastha Metro corridor is being developed as a fully underground extension of the Magenta Line (Line-8). It will feature 10 underground stations, further expanding Delhi Metro’s underground network. These are:

Indraprastha

Delhi Sachivalaya

IG Stadium

Delhi Gate

New Delhi

Nabi Karim

Jhandewalan Mandir

Ajmal Khan Park

Sarai Rohilla

Daya Basti

Inderlok

Once completed, the Magenta Line is set to become the longest corridor of the Delhi Metro network, with the highest number of interchange stations and underground stations. According to DMRC, the route is very important as it provides interchange facilities for seven lines:

Green Line and Red Line at Inderlok Metro Station.

Magenta Line at Nabi Karim Station.

Yellow Line and Orange Line at New Delhi Station.

Violet Line at Delhi Gate Station.

Blue Line at Indraprastha Station.

Civil construction packages for Inderlok-Indraprastha Corridor

The project will be executed through multiple major civil contract packages. The contract for one of the packages, D2C-06, has already been awarded, while the tendering process for the remaining packages is at an advanced stage, with finalisation underway.

Significance of Delhi Metro’s Inderlok-Indraprastha Corridor

Upon completion, the Inderlok-Indraprastha Corridor will further enhance connectivity to several important destinations, including Sarai Rohilla Railway Station, New Delhi Railway Station, Delhi Secretariat, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Jhandewalan Mandir, India Gate, Kartavya Path, and the Central Vista area.

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“The extension will also make the Magenta Line the longest corridor in the Delhi Metro network, extending approximately 89 kilometres from Botanical Garden to Inderlok, and will operate entirely as a driverless metro corridor,” Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC said.

According to DMRC, the corridor will feature an Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system, enabling passengers to access services through multiple digital and smart payment options, including: