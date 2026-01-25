Delhi Metro Phase 4: DMRC barricades 20 km of construction sites – here’s why

Delhi Metro Phase 4 Construction Update:

DMRC barricades 20 km along Delhi Metro Phase 4 corridors (Image: DMRC)DMRC barricades 20 km along Delhi Metro Phase 4 corridors (Image: DMRC)

Delhi Metro Phase 4 Update:: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has barricaded nearly 20 km of metro construction sites along Phase 4 corridors. The move is aimed at ensuring the safety of both vehicles and pedestrians near under-construction metro sites in the national capital. This is because visibility drops sharply during winter due to heavy fog both day time and night time.

In a statement, Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC said: “The streets of the national capital Delhi are presently dotted with close to 20 kilometres of Metro construction site barricades to ensure the safety of vehicles as well as pedestrians along the under-construction Delhi Metro sites.”

Also Read | Republic Day 2026: DMRC to start train services early on Jan 26 – check Delhi Metro timings

Delhi Metro Phase 4 construction sites update

To make the barricades more visible, LED rope lights have been installed along a 17 km stretch, equipped with blinkers. Apart from this, more than 270 traffic marshals are also working round the clock to help in the smooth and safe movement of vehicles near the sites, DMRC said.

“These personnel are trained by traffic experts and play a major role in the safe movement of heavy machinery as well as cranes during nighttime to and from the sites,” Dayal said.

DMRC barricades 20 km along Delhi Metro Phase 4 corridors (Image: DMRC)

The DMRC also put road studs on the roads to slow down the traffic while they approach vulnerable traffic points near construction sites. Warning signages indicating that work is in progress or diversion ahead are also installed. In addition, fog lights are installed atop the barricades. Reflective tapes are also put on the helmets of the workers in addition to their high-visibility jackets.

DMRC deploys Impact Protection Vehicles to protect workers and passing vehicles

Considered to be the lifeline for Delhiites and surrounding regions, the DMRC also deployed Impact Protection Vehicles in phase 4 construction sites for the safety of vehicles and workers when heavy machinery movement as well as placement of cranes are done on the road.

Story continues below this ad

According to the DMRC, wherever road diversions are planned, adequate diversion boards with the required signage are put. “At these diversions as well, a three-layered protection plan is implemented using plastic barriers, sand/water-filled drums and concrete crash barriers to ensure safety,” he said.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways.

