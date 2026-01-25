Delhi Metro Phase 4: DMRC barricades 20 km of construction sites – here’s why

Delhi Metro Phase 4 Update:: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has barricaded nearly 20 km of metro construction sites along Phase 4 corridors. The move is aimed at ensuring the safety of both vehicles and pedestrians near under-construction metro sites in the national capital. This is because visibility drops sharply during winter due to heavy fog both day time and night time.

In a statement, Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC said: “The streets of the national capital Delhi are presently dotted with close to 20 kilometres of Metro construction site barricades to ensure the safety of vehicles as well as pedestrians along the under-construction Delhi Metro sites.”