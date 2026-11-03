First working day of Delhi vehicle curbs: Metro ridership jumps 11.5%, nears record high

With Delhi barring older, non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside the capital from entering the city, Delhi Metro passenger boardings surged to 80.54 lakh on Monday — the first working day under the restrictions. This was an increase of 8.3 lakh over the previous Monday, when the figure was 72.24 lakh.

The number also came close to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s highest-ever single-day ridership of 82.44 lakh, which was witnessed in September this year during a strike by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus drivers.

While Sunday was the first day of the implementation of the restrictions, Monday was the first working day when commuters were expected to feel their impact on regular travel patterns.