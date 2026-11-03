First working day of Delhi vehicle curbs: Metro ridership jumps 11.5%, nears record high

Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He repo... Read More
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- delhi metro
- Delhi Pollution
With Delhi barring older, non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside the capital from entering the city, Delhi Metro passenger boardings surged to 80.54 lakh on Monday — the first working day under the restrictions. This was an increase of 8.3 lakh over the previous Monday, when the figure was 72.24 lakh.
The number also came close to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s highest-ever single-day ridership of 82.44 lakh, which was witnessed in September this year during a strike by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus drivers.
While Sunday was the first day of the implementation of the restrictions, Monday was the first working day when commuters were expected to feel their impact on regular travel patterns.
Under the vehicle restrictions which kicked in from November 1, petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards have been barred from entering the capital.
The restrictions form part of the government’s winter pollution-control measures, alongside the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) framework.
Approximately 3.02 crore BS-I to IV vehicles are registered in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Forty-eight lakh of these vehicles are registered in National Capital Region (NCR) districts adjoining Delhi. All these vehicles used to frequently enter and exit Delhi, and their owners will now have to depend on other modes of transport, like the metro.
To accommodate the additional footfall, the Delhi Metro has been operating 40 additional train trips across its network. It started operating 20 additional train trips from October 22, when GRAP-I measures were implemented, and added 20 more from Monday when GRAP-II kicked in.
The spokesperson claimed DMRC has also made additional passenger facilitation arrangements at stations, as and when required, to manage the increased movement of commuters.
The Delhi Metro has an average daily ridership of around 64 lakh passengers.
A passenger journey, however, is not the number of people who ride the Metro on that day. It is the number of metro lines used by a passenger to complete his or her journey.
For instance, if a passenger changes a line once to reach his destination, it will be calculated as two journeys, and if she changes their line twice, it will be calculated as three journeys. Delhi Metro used to calculate passenger ridership until 2018, but it started reporting passenger journeys from 2019.