Delhi Metro orders probe as footage featuring couple is leaked

CCTV footage of a couple in a compromising position at a Delhi Metro station has made its way to a porn site, sparking concerns on the handling of surveillance data by the DMRC and CISF. When contacted, DMRC executive director (corporate communications) Anuj Dayal told The Indian Express that an internal probe has been ordered.

Advertising

“Yes ,we are carrying out own internal investigation and will take appropriate steps in the matter,” Dayal said.

The public transporter has also lodged an FIR with the Delhi Police against unknown persons over “obscenity in a public place”.

According to a CISF official, the CCTV footage from the Delhi Metro network, which is under constant surveillance, can be accessed by DMRC for operational purposes, while CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) is authorised to access it for security purposes.

Advertising

The footage bears a time and date stamp, and can be seen playing on a monitoring panel. The clip appears to have been shot on a mobile phone, which was used to record what was playing on the monitor.

“The DMRC has lodged an FIR with the Delhi Police regarding this incident for obscenity in a public place. Police are further investigating this matter. We have passed all available information, details and footage of the incident to police authorities and are providing all possible assistance in the matter to help the investigation. We would request the travelling public not to indulge in such activities on the Metro system,” Dayal said.

The incident comes against the backdrop of two ongoing Delhi government projects of installing CCTVs — across the city and in classrooms. Privacy advocacy groups have warned against such large-scale installations without a proper protocol to avoid potential misuse of footage.

In 2013, the DMRC was left red-faced when it emerged that over 200 CCTV clips of couples getting intimate at Metro stations were found on porn sites.

The incident had forced DMRC to order an internal inquiry and lodge a complaint with the cyber cell of Delhi Police.