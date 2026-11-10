Delhi vehicle curbs: Metro clocks nearly 4 days of 78-lakh-plus boardings in first week

Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He repo... Read More
The Delhi Metro recorded high passenger boardings in the first week of November, as winter pollution-control restrictions barred non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside the capital from entering the city.
On Monday, November 2, the first working day under the new restrictions, passenger boardings rose to 80.54 lakh, up 8.3 lakh from the previous Monday’s figure of 72.24 lakh.
The numbers remained high through the week. The Metro recorded 78.47 lakh boardings on Tuesday and 79.22 lakh on Wednesday. The figure dipped slightly to 78.2 lakh on Thursday before falling to 72.43 lakh on Friday.
On Monday, the Yellow and Blue lines carried the largest share of passengers. Each accounted for 26.4% of total boardings, with 21.27 lakh and 21.23 lakh respectively. They were followed by the Pink, Red and Violet lines.
Monday’s figure also exceeded the network’s typical daily average of around 64 lakh passenger journeys and came remarkably close to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s all-time record of 82.44 lakh boardings.
That previous peak, set in September 2026, was triggered by an operational crisis when a major strike by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus drivers halted over 80% of the city’s public bus fleet and forced millions of daily bus commuters onto the trains.
Unlike the September surge, the increase in November followed the enforcement of the Delhi government’s winter action plan. The restrictions kept an estimated 48 lakh older vehicles registered in neighbouring National Capital Region districts out of Delhi.
To handle the continuous inflow of commuters displaced by the vehicle restrictions, the DMRC operated 40 additional train trips daily across its network alongside enhanced station management measures.
How ridership rose during the DTC strike
During the earlier period of high ridership caused by the DTC strike, daily boardings ranged between 72 lakh and 82 lakh.
On the first day of the strike, a Monday, passenger boardings stood at 72.73 lakh. The figure rose to 76.86 lakh on Tuesday and 80.71 lakh on Wednesday. It reached a record 82.44 lakh on Thursday, when the maximum number of buses were off the roads.
Passenger journeys are different from the number of people travelling on the Metro on a given day. The figure counts the number of Metro lines a passenger uses to complete a journey.
For instance, if a passenger changes a line once to reach his destination, it will be calculated as two journeys, and if she changes their line twice, it will be calculated as three journeys.
Delhi Metro used to calculate passenger ridership until 2018, but it started reporting passenger journeys from 2019.