Delhi vehicle curbs: Metro clocks nearly 4 days of 78-lakh-plus boardings in first week

The Delhi Metro recorded high passenger boardings in the first week of November, as winter pollution-control restrictions barred non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside the capital from entering the city.

On Monday, November 2, the first working day under the new restrictions, passenger boardings rose to 80.54 lakh, up 8.3 lakh from the previous Monday’s figure of 72.24 lakh.

The numbers remained high through the week. The Metro recorded 78.47 lakh boardings on Tuesday and 79.22 lakh on Wednesday. The figure dipped slightly to 78.2 lakh on Thursday before falling to 72.43 lakh on Friday.

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On Monday, the Yellow and Blue lines carried the largest share of passengers. Each accounted for 26.4% of total boardings, with 21.27 lakh and 21.23 lakh respectively. They were followed by the Pink, Red and Violet lines.