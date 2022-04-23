Delhi: Metro, markets, buses enforce Covid protocol all over again

As the fear of getting fined for not wearing masks set in after the DDMA order, people in the national capital have again started masking up in public places, especially at busy markets, railway stations, Metro, buses and ISBTs. The inspection by the Delhi Police and authorities at these places has also intensified again.

Following a sudden spike in Covid cases, the DDMA in a review meeting Wednesday decided to make masks mandatory by reimposing a fine of Rs 500.

“The positivity rate has been increasing in Delhi over the past fortnight. The DDMA has decided that a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed from immediate effect till further orders. Further, the fine under this provision of the notification will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles,” read the order issued by S M Ali, special secretary, health and family welfare department, Delhi.

The Indian Express visited popular markets, malls and other public places such as Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar Market, Connaught Place and Vasant Kunj Ambience Mall. Shopkeepers were seen taking measures to create awareness about importance of masks. Notices, which said ‘Please wear masks, maintain social distancing’, ‘No mask, no entry,’ were pasted outside shops

At Sarojini Nagar Market, shopkeepers also distributed masks and hand sanitisers before letting customers in.

“First of all, we are happy that the DDMA decided not to shut markets or implement the odd-even rule. The fine for mask violation is a welcome step. As the authority kept our request, we also want to maintain Covid protocols. So, all shop owners and vendors have put up boards and posters saying ‘No Mask. No Entry,’ and only masked customers are allowed,” said Ashok Randhawa, president of Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Association.

The Sarojini Nagar Market Association has also written to the SDM of Southwest Delhi to deploy enforcement teams at entry and exit gates, not to allow people without masks to enter the market, and to start random testing at Metro stations.

At the Vasant Kunj Ambience Mall, all shops were conducting thermal scanning of shoppers, and contactless sanitisers were installed at the entrance of each showroom.

Bus conductors and marshals who stopped asking people to wear masks a fortnight ago, after fines were lifted on April 2, have started checking again. Marshals frequently made announcements asking passengers to wear masks.

The Delhi Metro has also decided to deploy ‘flying squads’ again for ensuring that Covid protocol is adhered to.

“In view of the latest guidelines issued by the authorities on Covid management, the DMRC once again advises the general public to strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviour for their own and everyone’s safety while travelling in the Metro. As part of the continued measures for containing Covid, random flying squads will be there to ensure that Covid safety protocol is adhered to by the passengers inside trains and on the premises. Passengers will be counselled to ensure strict adherence to the guidelines, and offenders will even be penalised on the spot if required,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications, DMRC.

The Delhi Metro has also reinstated a fine of Rs 200 for not wearing masks in Metro with other offences under the DMRC’s Operation and Maintenance Act.