Delhi Metro: Map, routes, fares, train timings and more

Updated: July 22, 2022 2:18:02 pm
The Delhi Metro is an urban Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system serving Delhi-NCR regions including the cities of Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Noida, Bahadurgarh, and Ballabhgarh. With a constructed network of 390.14 Km with 286 stations (including Noida-Greater Noida Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurugram), the Delhi Metro is the largest and busiest metro network in India.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) was first registered on 3rd May 1995 with equal equity participation of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and the Central Government to implement the dream of construction and operation of a world-class Mass Rapid Transport System (MRTS).
The Delhi Metro opened its first corridor between Shahdara and Tis Hazari on 25th December 2002. Subsequently, the first phase of construction worth 65 kilometres of Metro lines was finished two years and nine months ahead of schedule in 2005. Since then the DMRC has also completed the construction of another 125 kilometres of Metro corridors under the second phase in only four and a half years.
The development of the Delhi Metro network was divided into phases. Phase I with 3 lines was completed by 2006, and Phase II by 2011. Phase III reached its finishing stage by the end of 2020. The construction of Phase IV was formally started on 30 December 2019.
Subscriber Only Stories
Delhi Metro Route Map
The Delhi Metro has 12 operational metro lines: Blue line, Red line, Yellow line, Pink line, Green line, Violet line, Aqua line, Magenta line, Grey line, Orange line, and Rapid metro line. Out of these three extensions of the Grey line, the Magenta line and the Pink line, respectively are under construction.
Delhi Metro Map by Express Web on Scribd
Delhi Metro operational lines (Phase1, Phase 2, Phase 3)
Line 1- Red line
The Red line covers a distance of 33.48 km, with 29 stations from Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)- Rithala. With four interchanges, travelling this distance requires a span of 46 minutes, according to data from the DMRC website. The four interchanges are in Welcome, Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, and Netaji Subhash Place.
|Station name
|Station Layout
|Shaheed Sthal
|Elevated
|Hindon River
|Elevated
|Arthala
|Elevated
|Mohan Nagar
|Elevated
|Shyam Park
|Elevated
|Major Mohit Sharma Rajendra Nagar
|Elevated
|Raj Bagh
|Elevated
|Shaheed Nagar
|Elevated
|Dilshad Garden
|Elevated
|Jhilmil
|Elevated
|Masarovar Park
|Elevated
|Shahdara
|At grade
|Welcome
|At grade
|Seelampur
|At grade
|Shastri Park
|At grade
|Kashmere gate
|Elevated
|Tis Hazari
|Elevated
|Pul Bangash
|Elevated
|Pratap Nagar
|Elevated
|Shastri Nagar
|Elevated
|Inderlok
|Elevated
|Kanhaiya Nagar
|Elevated
|Keshav Puram
|Elevated
|Netaji Subhash Place
|Elevated
|Kohat Enclave
|Elevated
|Pitampura
|Elevated
|Rohini East
|Elevated
|Rohini West
|Elevated
|Rithala
|Elevated
Line 2- Yellow line
The Yellow line stretches from Samaypur Badli- Huda City Centre covering 47.25 km in 37 stations. The approximate cost to travel in the Yellow line is Rs. 60 within a time span of 69 minutes. Eight interchanges are available i.e. on Azadpur, Kashmere Gate, New Delhi (Yellow and Airport line), Central Secretariat, Dilli Haat-INA, Hauz Khas, and Sikanderpur.
|Station name
|Station Layout
|Samaypur Badli
|Elevated
|Rohini Sector 18, 19
|Elevated
|Haiderpur Badli Mor
|Elevated
|Jahangirpuri
|Elevated
|Adarsh Nagar
|Elevated
|Azadpur
|Elevated
|Model Town
|Elevated
|GTB Nagar
|Underground
|Vishwa Vidyalaya
|Underground
|Vidhan Sabha
|Underground
|Civil Lines
|Underground
|Kashmere Gate
|Underground
|Chandni Chowk
|Underground
|Chawri Bazar
|Underground
|New Delhi
|Underground
|Rajiv Chowk
|Underground
|Patel Chowk
|Underground
|Central Secretariat
|Underground
|Udyog Bhawan
|Underground
|Lok Kalyan Marg
|Underground
|Jor Bagh
|Underground
|Dilli Haat-INA
|Underground
|AIIMS
|Underground
|Green Park
|Underground
|Hauz Khas
|Underground
|Malviya Nagar
|Underground
|Saket
|Underground
|Qutab Minar
|Elevated
|Chattarpur
|Elevated
|Sultanpur
|Elevated
|Ghitorni
|Elevated
|Arjan Garh
|Elevated
|Guru Dronacharya
|Elevated
|Sikanderpur
|Elevated
|MG Road
|Elevated
|IFFCO Chowk
|Elevated
|HUDA City Centre
|Elevated
Line 3- Blue line
The Blue line covers a distance of 55.56 km and 50 stations from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City within a duration of 85 minutes. The approximate cost charged for travelling is Rs. 60. 10 interchanges are available on this line i.e. Dwarka Sector 21, Dwarka, Janakpuri West, Rajouri Garden, Kirti Nagar, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Yamuna Bank, Mayur Vihar Phase 1 and Botanical Garden.
|Station name
|Station Layout
|Sahibabad
|Elevated
|Vasundhra Sector 7
|Elevated
|Shakti Khand
|Elevated
|DPS Indirapuram
|Elevated
|Vaibhav Khand
|Elevated
|Noida Electronic City
|Elevated
|Noida Sector 62
|Elevated
|Noida Sector 59
|Elevated
|Noida Sector 61
|Elevated
|Noida Sector 52
|Elevated
|Noida Sector 34
|Elevated
|Noida City Centre
|Elevated
|Golf Course
|Elevated
|Botanical Garden
|Elevated
|Noida Sector 18
|Elevated
|Noida Sector 16
|Elevated
|Noida Sector 15
|Elevated
|New Ashok Nagar
|Elevated
|Mayur Vihar Extension
|Elevated
|Mayur Vihar 1
|Elevated
|Akshardham
|Elevated
|Yamuna Bank
|At Grade
|Indraprastha
|Elevated
|Supreme Court
|Elevated
|Mandi House
|Underground
|Barakhamba Road
|Underground
|Rajiv Chowk
|Underground
|Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
|Elevated
|Jhandewalan
|Elevated
|Karol Bagh
|Elevated
|Rajendra Place
|Elevated
|Patel Nagar
|Elevated
|Shadipur
|Elevated
|Kirti Nagar
|Elevated
|Moti Nagar
|Elevated
|Ramesh Nagar
|Elevated
|Rajouri Garden
|Elevated
|Tagore Garden
|Elevated
|Subhash Nagar
|Elevated
|Tilak Nagar
|Elevated
|Janakpuri East
|Elevated
|Janakpuri West
|Elevated
|Uttam Nagar East
|Elevated
|Uttam Nagar West
|Elevated
|Navada
|Elevated
|Dwarka Mor
|Elevated
|Dwarka
|Elevated
|Dwarka Sector 14
|Elevated
|Dwarka Sector 13
|Elevated
|Dwarka Sector 12
|Elevated
|Dwarka Sector 11
|Elevated
|Dwarka Sector 10
|Elevated
|Dwarka Sector 9
|Elevated
|Dwarka Sector 8
|Elevated
|Dwarka Sector 21
|Underground
|Dwarka Sector 25
|Elevated
|Dwarka Sector 26
|Elevated
|Dwarka Sector 28
|Elevated
|Sector 111
|Elevated
|Sector 1
|Elevated
|Sector 23A
|Elevated
Line 4- Blue line
The Blue line covers a distance from Yamuna Bank- Vaishali (8.23 km, 8 stations) within 13 minutes. The approximate cost charged for travel is Rs 30. Three interchanges are available on this line, i.e. on Anand Vihar I.S.B.T., Karkarduma, and Yamuna Bank.
|Station name
|Station Layout
|Yamuna Bank
|At grade
|Laxmi Nagar
|Elevated
|Nirman Vihar
|Elevated
|Preet Vihar
|Elevated
|Karkarduma
|Elevated
|Anand Vihar
|Elevated
|Kaushambhi
|Elevated
|Vaishali
|Elevated
Line 5- Green line
The green line covers the distance from Kirti Nagar- Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh (27.96 km, 24 stations) within the duration of 36 minutes. An approximate cost of Rs. 50 is charged to travel on the Green line. Four interchanges are present i.e. on Kirti Nagar, Inder Lok, Ashok Park Main, and Punjabi Bagh West.
|Station name
|Station layout
|Inderlok
|Elevated
|Ashok Park Main
|Elevated
|Punjabi Bagh
|Elevated
|Punjabi Bagh West
|Elevated
|Shivaji Park
|Elevated
|Madipur
|Elevated
|Paschim Vihar East
|Elevated
|Paschim Vihar West
|Elevated
|Peera Garhi
|Elevated
|Udyog Nagar
|Elevated
|Surajmal Stadium
|Elevated
|Nangloi
|Elevated
|Nangloi Railway Station
|Elevated
|Rajdhani Park
|Elevated
|Mundka
|Elevated
|Mundka Industrial Area (MIA)
|Elevated
|Ghevra
|Elevated
|Tikri Kalan
|Elevated
|Tikri Border
|Elevated
|Pandit Shree Ram Sharma
|Elevated
|Bahadur Garh
|Elevated
|Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh
|Elevated
|Station name
|Station Layout
|Ashok Park Main
|Elevated
|Satguru Ram Singh Marg
|Elevated
|Kirti Nagar
|At grade
Line 6- Violet line
The Violet line covers a distance of 45 km in 34 stations from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh. The approximate cost to travel on the line is Rs. 60 within a time span of 64 minutes. Five interchanges are available on this line, i.e. on Kashmere Gate, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Lajpat Nagar, and Kalakaji Mandir.
|Station name
|Station layout
|Kashmere Gate
|Underground
|Lal Qila
|Underground
|Jama Masjid
|Underground
|Delhi Gate
|Underground
|ITO
|Underground
|Mandi House
|Underground
|Janpath
|Underground
|Central Secretariat
|Underground
|Khan Market
|Underground
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
|Underground
|Jangpura
|Underground
|Lajpat Nagar
|Elevated
|Moolchand
|Elevated
|Kailash Colony
|Elevated
|Nehru Place
|Elevated
|Kalkaji Mandir
|Elevated
|Govindpuri
|Elevated
|Harkesh Nagar Okhla
|Elevated
|Jasola Apollo
|Elevated
|Sarita Vihar
|Elevated
|Mohan Estate
|Elevated
|Tughlakabad
|Elevated
|Badarpur Border
|Elevated
|Sarai
|Elevated
|NHPC Chowk
|Elevated
|Mewla Maharajpur
|Elevated
|Sector 28
|Elevated
|Badkhal Mor
|Elevated
|Old Faridabad
|Elevated
|Neelam Chowk Ajronda
|Elevated
|Bata Chowk
|Elevated
|Escorts Mujesar
|Elevated
|Sant Surdas- Sihi
|Elevated
|Raja Nahar Singh
|Elevated
Line 7- Pink line
The Pink line covers a distance of 57.49 km in 38 stations from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar. The approximate cost to travel is Rs. 40 in 83 minutes. 11 interchanges are present i.e. on Azadpur, Punjabi Bagh West, Rajouri Garden, Netaji Subhash Place, Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus, Lajpat Nagar, Dilli Haat-INA, Anand Vihar I.S.B.T., Karkarduma, Welcome and Mayur Vihar Phase-1.
|Station name
|Station Layout
|Majlis Park
|Elevated
|Azadpur
|Underground
|Shalimar Bagh
|Underground
|Netaji Subhash Place
|Underground
|Shakurpur
|Elevated
|Punjabi Bagh West
|Elevated
|ESI-Basaidarpur
|Elevated
|Rajouri Garden
|Elevated
|Mayapuri
|Elevated
|Naraina Vihar
|Underground
|Delhi Cantonment
|Elevated
|Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus
|Elevated
|Sir M. Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh
|Elevated
|Bhikaji Cama Place
|Underground
|Sarojini Nagar
|Underground
|Dilli Haat-INA
|Underground
|South Extension
|Underground
|Lajpat Nagar
|Underground
|Vinobapuri
|Underground
|Ashram
|Underground
|Sarai Kale Khan- Nizamuddin
|Underground
|Mayur Vihar 1
|Elevated
|Mayur Vihar Pocket 1
|Elevated
|Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake
|Elevated
|East Vinod Nagar- mayur Vihar 2
|Elevated
|Mandawali- West Vinod Nagar
|Elevated
|IP Extension
|Elevated
|Anand Vihar
|Elevated
|Karkarduma
|Elevated
|Karkarduma Court
|Elevated
|Krishna Nagar
|Elevated
|East Azad Nagar
|Elevated
|Welcome
|Elevated
|Jafrabad
|Elevated
|Maujpur-Babarpur
|Elevated
|Gokulpuri
|Elevated
|Johri Enclave
|Elevated
|Shiv Vihar
|Elevated
Line 8- Magenta line
The Magenta line stretches from Janakpuri West- Botanical Garden covering a distance of 34.12 km in 25 stations. The approximate cost to travel is Rs. 50 for 60 minutes. Four interchanges are available i.e. on Janakpuri West, Hauz Khas, Kalokaji Mandir, and Botanical Garden.
|Station name
|Station layout
|Janakpuri West
|Underground
|Dabri Mor-Janakpuri South
|Underground
|Dashrath Puri
|Underground
|Palam
|Underground
|Sadar Bazar Cantonment
|Elevated
|Terminal 1-IGI Airport
|Underground
|Shankar Vihar
|Elevated
|Vasant Vihar
|Underground
|Munirka
|Underground
|R.K. Puram
|Underground
|IIT Delhi
|Underground
|Hauz Khas
|Underground
|Panchsheel Park
|Underground
|Chirag Delhi
|Underground
|Greater Kailash
|Underground
|Nehru Enclave
|Underground
|Kalkaji Mandir
|Underground
|Okhla NSIC
|Elevated
|Sukhdev Vihar
|Elevated
|Jamia Milia Islamia
|Elevated
|Okhla Vihar
|Elevated
|Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh
|Elevated
|Kalindi Kunj
|Elevated
|Okhla Bird Sanctuary
|Elevated
|Botanical Garden
|Elevated
Line 9- Grey line
The Grey line starts from Dwarka- Dhansa Bus Stand (4.98 km, 4 stations). With an approximate cost of Rs. 20, the train covers the distance in 10 minutes. One interchange is available on Dwarka.
|Station name
|Station layout
|Dwarka
|Elevated
|Nangli
|Elevated
|Najafgarh
|Underground
|Dhansa Bus Stand
|Underground
Airport Express- Orange line
The train covers the distance from New Delhi (Yellow and Aiport line)- Dwarka Sector 21 (22.3 km, 6 stations). The approximate cost to travel is Rs. 60 requiring a duration of 20 minutes. Three New Delhi (Yellow and Airport line), Dhaula Kuan, and Dwarka Sector 21.
|Station name
|Station layout
|New Delhi
|Underground
|Shivaji Stadium
|Underground
|Dhaula Kuan
|Elevated
|Delhi Aerocity
|Underground
|IGI Airport
|Underground
|Dwarka Sector 21
|Underground
Rapid Metro- RMGL
Covering a distance from Sector 55-56- Phase 3 (10.58 km, 11 stations), this line train takes 14 minutes to reach the final destination. An approximate cost of Rs. 35 is charged to travel on the train. One interchange is available i.e. on Siknderpur.
|Station name
|Station layout
|Sector 55-56
|Elevated
|Sector 54 Chowk
|Elevated
|Sector 53-54
|Elevated
|Sector 42-43
|Elevated
|Phase 1
|Elevated
|Sikanderpur
|Elevated
|Phase 2
|Elevated
|Belvedere Towers
|Elevated
|Cyber City
|Elevated
|Moulsari Avenue
|Elevated
|Phase 3
|Elevated
Delhi Metro Phase 4
The Delhi government finalised the construction of the Phase 4 network with a length of 103 km consisting of 6 lines i.e. Magenta line, Blue line Branch, Blue line, Brown line, Indigo line, Red line, Pink line, Metro Lite 1 and Silver line in in December 2018. The estimated cost of this project is Rs. 24,948.65 crore, which is said to be completed by 2025.
Phase 4 Approved Extensions
Pink Line from Mukundpur to Maujpur (12.58 km, 10 stations)
The magenta line from Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram (21.18 km, 22 stations)
Pending approval of Phase 4 lines
Red line from Rithala to Narela (21.73 km, 15 stations)
Red line from Narela to Kundli (4.86 km, 3 stations)
Blue line 3 from Noida Sector 62 to Sahibabad (5.11 km, 5 stations)
Blue line 4 from Vaishali to Mohan Nagar (5.06 km, 4 stations)
Silver line from Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block (7.96 km, 6 stations)
Aqua line from Inderlok to Indraprastha (12.58 km, 10 stations)
The approved new line of Phase 4
Silver line from Aerocity to Tughlakabad (23.622 km, 16 stations)
Delhi metro fares
The fare at the Delhi metro is fixed on the basis of the distance between the stations. The fares can vary between Rs. 10 to Rs. 60.
Delhi metro timings
Delhi metro is operational all seven days a week from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
Coforge Q1 profit up 21 pc to Rs 150 cr
Varun Gandhi questions Centre’s move to scrap train fare concession to elderly
Everything to know about the ‘siren eye’ look which has taken over TikTok
Kerala reports third case of monkeypox in India
Self-managed or federation controlled? How CoA missed opportunity to align India’s football league structure with standard global practices
Manish Sisodia most honest; BJP scared of AAP’s expansion: Arvind Kejriwal after LG calls for CBI probe into Delhi Excise Policy
100 days of KGF Chapter 2: Prashanth Neel thanks fans for massive success
Six takeaways from Thursday’s January 6 US Capitol riot hearing
‘India’s image being hampered’: AAP hits out at PM over Arvind Kejriwal’s Singapore trip
Delhi Metro: Map, routes, fares, train timings and more
CBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: When and where to check score card
Telangana woman sets pregnant daughter-in-law ablaze, arrested