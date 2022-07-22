Delhi Metro: Map, routes, fares, train timings and more

The Delhi Metro is an urban Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system serving Delhi-NCR regions including the cities of Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Noida, Bahadurgarh, and Ballabhgarh. With a constructed network of 390.14 Km with 286 stations (including Noida-Greater Noida Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurugram), the Delhi Metro is the largest and busiest metro network in India.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) was first registered on 3rd May 1995 with equal equity participation of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and the Central Government to implement the dream of construction and operation of a world-class Mass Rapid Transport System (MRTS).

The Delhi Metro opened its first corridor between Shahdara and Tis Hazari on 25th December 2002. Subsequently, the first phase of construction worth 65 kilometres of Metro lines was finished two years and nine months ahead of schedule in 2005. Since then the DMRC has also completed the construction of another 125 kilometres of Metro corridors under the second phase in only four and a half years.

The development of the Delhi Metro network was divided into phases. Phase I with 3 lines was completed by 2006, and Phase II by 2011. Phase III reached its finishing stage by the end of 2020. The construction of Phase IV was formally started on 30 December 2019.

Delhi Metro Route Map

The Delhi Metro has 12 operational metro lines: Blue line, Red line, Yellow line, Pink line, Green line, Violet line, Aqua line, Magenta line, Grey line, Orange line, and Rapid metro line. Out of these three extensions of the Grey line, the Magenta line and the Pink line, respectively are under construction.

Delhi Metro Map by Express Web on Scribd

Delhi Metro operational lines (Phase1, Phase 2, Phase 3)

Line 1- Red line

The Red line covers a distance of 33.48 km, with 29 stations from Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)- Rithala. With four interchanges, travelling this distance requires a span of 46 minutes, according to data from the DMRC website. The four interchanges are in Welcome, Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, and Netaji Subhash Place.

Station name Station Layout Shaheed Sthal Elevated Hindon River Elevated Arthala Elevated Mohan Nagar Elevated Shyam Park Elevated Major Mohit Sharma Rajendra Nagar Elevated Raj Bagh Elevated Shaheed Nagar Elevated Dilshad Garden Elevated Jhilmil Elevated Masarovar Park Elevated Shahdara At grade Welcome At grade Seelampur At grade Shastri Park At grade Kashmere gate Elevated Tis Hazari Elevated Pul Bangash Elevated Pratap Nagar Elevated Shastri Nagar Elevated Inderlok Elevated Kanhaiya Nagar Elevated Keshav Puram Elevated Netaji Subhash Place Elevated Kohat Enclave Elevated Pitampura Elevated Rohini East Elevated Rohini West Elevated Rithala Elevated

Line 2- Yellow line

The Yellow line stretches from Samaypur Badli- Huda City Centre covering 47.25 km in 37 stations. The approximate cost to travel in the Yellow line is Rs. 60 within a time span of 69 minutes. Eight interchanges are available i.e. on Azadpur, Kashmere Gate, New Delhi (Yellow and Airport line), Central Secretariat, Dilli Haat-INA, Hauz Khas, and Sikanderpur.

Station name Station Layout Samaypur Badli Elevated Rohini Sector 18, 19 Elevated Haiderpur Badli Mor Elevated Jahangirpuri Elevated Adarsh Nagar Elevated Azadpur Elevated Model Town Elevated GTB Nagar Underground Vishwa Vidyalaya Underground Vidhan Sabha Underground Civil Lines Underground Kashmere Gate Underground Chandni Chowk Underground Chawri Bazar Underground New Delhi Underground Rajiv Chowk Underground Patel Chowk Underground Central Secretariat Underground Udyog Bhawan Underground Lok Kalyan Marg Underground Jor Bagh Underground Dilli Haat-INA Underground AIIMS Underground Green Park Underground Hauz Khas Underground Malviya Nagar Underground Saket Underground Qutab Minar Elevated Chattarpur Elevated Sultanpur Elevated Ghitorni Elevated Arjan Garh Elevated Guru Dronacharya Elevated Sikanderpur Elevated MG Road Elevated IFFCO Chowk Elevated HUDA City Centre Elevated

Line 3- Blue line

The Blue line covers a distance of 55.56 km and 50 stations from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City within a duration of 85 minutes. The approximate cost charged for travelling is Rs. 60. 10 interchanges are available on this line i.e. Dwarka Sector 21, Dwarka, Janakpuri West, Rajouri Garden, Kirti Nagar, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Yamuna Bank, Mayur Vihar Phase 1 and Botanical Garden.

Station name Station Layout Sahibabad Elevated Vasundhra Sector 7 Elevated Shakti Khand Elevated DPS Indirapuram Elevated Vaibhav Khand Elevated Noida Electronic City Elevated Noida Sector 62 Elevated Noida Sector 59 Elevated Noida Sector 61 Elevated Noida Sector 52 Elevated Noida Sector 34 Elevated Noida City Centre Elevated Golf Course Elevated Botanical Garden Elevated Noida Sector 18 Elevated Noida Sector 16 Elevated Noida Sector 15 Elevated New Ashok Nagar Elevated Mayur Vihar Extension Elevated Mayur Vihar 1 Elevated Akshardham Elevated Yamuna Bank At Grade Indraprastha Elevated Supreme Court Elevated Mandi House Underground Barakhamba Road Underground Rajiv Chowk Underground Ramakrishna Ashram Marg Elevated Jhandewalan Elevated Karol Bagh Elevated Rajendra Place Elevated Patel Nagar Elevated Shadipur Elevated Kirti Nagar Elevated Moti Nagar Elevated Ramesh Nagar Elevated Rajouri Garden Elevated Tagore Garden Elevated Subhash Nagar Elevated Tilak Nagar Elevated Janakpuri East Elevated Janakpuri West Elevated Uttam Nagar East Elevated Uttam Nagar West Elevated Navada Elevated Dwarka Mor Elevated Dwarka Elevated Dwarka Sector 14 Elevated Dwarka Sector 13 Elevated Dwarka Sector 12 Elevated Dwarka Sector 11 Elevated Dwarka Sector 10 Elevated Dwarka Sector 9 Elevated Dwarka Sector 8 Elevated Dwarka Sector 21 Underground Dwarka Sector 25 Elevated Dwarka Sector 26 Elevated Dwarka Sector 28 Elevated Sector 111 Elevated Sector 1 Elevated Sector 23A Elevated

Line 4- Blue line

The Blue line covers a distance from Yamuna Bank- Vaishali (8.23 km, 8 stations) within 13 minutes. The approximate cost charged for travel is Rs 30. Three interchanges are available on this line, i.e. on Anand Vihar I.S.B.T., Karkarduma, and Yamuna Bank.

Station name Station Layout Yamuna Bank At grade Laxmi Nagar Elevated Nirman Vihar Elevated Preet Vihar Elevated Karkarduma Elevated Anand Vihar Elevated Kaushambhi Elevated Vaishali Elevated

Line 5- Green line

The green line covers the distance from Kirti Nagar- Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh (27.96 km, 24 stations) within the duration of 36 minutes. An approximate cost of Rs. 50 is charged to travel on the Green line. Four interchanges are present i.e. on Kirti Nagar, Inder Lok, Ashok Park Main, and Punjabi Bagh West.

Station name Station layout Inderlok Elevated Ashok Park Main Elevated Punjabi Bagh Elevated Punjabi Bagh West Elevated Shivaji Park Elevated Madipur Elevated Paschim Vihar East Elevated Paschim Vihar West Elevated Peera Garhi Elevated Udyog Nagar Elevated Surajmal Stadium Elevated Nangloi Elevated Nangloi Railway Station Elevated Rajdhani Park Elevated Mundka Elevated Mundka Industrial Area (MIA) Elevated Ghevra Elevated Tikri Kalan Elevated Tikri Border Elevated Pandit Shree Ram Sharma Elevated Bahadur Garh Elevated Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh Elevated

Station name Station Layout Ashok Park Main Elevated Satguru Ram Singh Marg Elevated Kirti Nagar At grade

Line 6- Violet line

The Violet line covers a distance of 45 km in 34 stations from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh. The approximate cost to travel on the line is Rs. 60 within a time span of 64 minutes. Five interchanges are available on this line, i.e. on Kashmere Gate, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Lajpat Nagar, and Kalakaji Mandir.

Station name Station layout Kashmere Gate Underground Lal Qila Underground Jama Masjid Underground Delhi Gate Underground ITO Underground Mandi House Underground Janpath Underground Central Secretariat Underground Khan Market Underground Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Underground Jangpura Underground Lajpat Nagar Elevated Moolchand Elevated Kailash Colony Elevated Nehru Place Elevated Kalkaji Mandir Elevated Govindpuri Elevated Harkesh Nagar Okhla Elevated Jasola Apollo Elevated Sarita Vihar Elevated Mohan Estate Elevated Tughlakabad Elevated Badarpur Border Elevated Sarai Elevated NHPC Chowk Elevated Mewla Maharajpur Elevated Sector 28 Elevated Badkhal Mor Elevated Old Faridabad Elevated Neelam Chowk Ajronda Elevated Bata Chowk Elevated Escorts Mujesar Elevated Sant Surdas- Sihi Elevated Raja Nahar Singh Elevated

Line 7- Pink line

The Pink line covers a distance of 57.49 km in 38 stations from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar. The approximate cost to travel is Rs. 40 in 83 minutes. 11 interchanges are present i.e. on Azadpur, Punjabi Bagh West, Rajouri Garden, Netaji Subhash Place, Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus, Lajpat Nagar, Dilli Haat-INA, Anand Vihar I.S.B.T., Karkarduma, Welcome and Mayur Vihar Phase-1.

Station name Station Layout Majlis Park Elevated Azadpur Underground Shalimar Bagh Underground Netaji Subhash Place Underground Shakurpur Elevated Punjabi Bagh West Elevated ESI-Basaidarpur Elevated Rajouri Garden Elevated Mayapuri Elevated Naraina Vihar Underground Delhi Cantonment Elevated Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus Elevated Sir M. Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh Elevated Bhikaji Cama Place Underground Sarojini Nagar Underground Dilli Haat-INA Underground South Extension Underground Lajpat Nagar Underground Vinobapuri Underground Ashram Underground Sarai Kale Khan- Nizamuddin Underground Mayur Vihar 1 Elevated Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Elevated Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake Elevated East Vinod Nagar- mayur Vihar 2 Elevated Mandawali- West Vinod Nagar Elevated IP Extension Elevated Anand Vihar Elevated Karkarduma Elevated Karkarduma Court Elevated Krishna Nagar Elevated East Azad Nagar Elevated Welcome Elevated Jafrabad Elevated Maujpur-Babarpur Elevated Gokulpuri Elevated Johri Enclave Elevated Shiv Vihar Elevated

Line 8- Magenta line

The Magenta line stretches from Janakpuri West- Botanical Garden covering a distance of 34.12 km in 25 stations. The approximate cost to travel is Rs. 50 for 60 minutes. Four interchanges are available i.e. on Janakpuri West, Hauz Khas, Kalokaji Mandir, and Botanical Garden.

Station name Station layout Janakpuri West Underground Dabri Mor-Janakpuri South Underground Dashrath Puri Underground Palam Underground Sadar Bazar Cantonment Elevated Terminal 1-IGI Airport Underground Shankar Vihar Elevated Vasant Vihar Underground Munirka Underground R.K. Puram Underground IIT Delhi Underground Hauz Khas Underground Panchsheel Park Underground Chirag Delhi Underground Greater Kailash Underground Nehru Enclave Underground Kalkaji Mandir Underground Okhla NSIC Elevated Sukhdev Vihar Elevated Jamia Milia Islamia Elevated Okhla Vihar Elevated Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh Elevated Kalindi Kunj Elevated Okhla Bird Sanctuary Elevated Botanical Garden Elevated

Line 9- Grey line

The Grey line starts from Dwarka- Dhansa Bus Stand (4.98 km, 4 stations). With an approximate cost of Rs. 20, the train covers the distance in 10 minutes. One interchange is available on Dwarka.

Station name Station layout Dwarka Elevated Nangli Elevated Najafgarh Underground Dhansa Bus Stand Underground

Airport Express- Orange line

The train covers the distance from New Delhi (Yellow and Aiport line)- Dwarka Sector 21 (22.3 km, 6 stations). The approximate cost to travel is Rs. 60 requiring a duration of 20 minutes. Three New Delhi (Yellow and Airport line), Dhaula Kuan, and Dwarka Sector 21.

Station name Station layout New Delhi Underground Shivaji Stadium Underground Dhaula Kuan Elevated Delhi Aerocity Underground IGI Airport Underground Dwarka Sector 21 Underground

Rapid Metro- RMGL

Covering a distance from Sector 55-56- Phase 3 (10.58 km, 11 stations), this line train takes 14 minutes to reach the final destination. An approximate cost of Rs. 35 is charged to travel on the train. One interchange is available i.e. on Siknderpur.

Station name Station layout Sector 55-56 Elevated Sector 54 Chowk Elevated Sector 53-54 Elevated Sector 42-43 Elevated Phase 1 Elevated Sikanderpur Elevated Phase 2 Elevated Belvedere Towers Elevated Cyber City Elevated Moulsari Avenue Elevated Phase 3 Elevated

Delhi Metro Phase 4

The Delhi government finalised the construction of the Phase 4 network with a length of 103 km consisting of 6 lines i.e. Magenta line, Blue line Branch, Blue line, Brown line, Indigo line, Red line, Pink line, Metro Lite 1 and Silver line in in December 2018. The estimated cost of this project is Rs. 24,948.65 crore, which is said to be completed by 2025.

Phase 4 Approved Extensions

Pink Line from Mukundpur to Maujpur (12.58 km, 10 stations)

The magenta line from Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram (21.18 km, 22 stations)

Pending approval of Phase 4 lines

Red line from Rithala to Narela (21.73 km, 15 stations)

Red line from Narela to Kundli (4.86 km, 3 stations)

Blue line 3 from Noida Sector 62 to Sahibabad (5.11 km, 5 stations)

Blue line 4 from Vaishali to Mohan Nagar (5.06 km, 4 stations)

Silver line from Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block (7.96 km, 6 stations)

Aqua line from Inderlok to Indraprastha (12.58 km, 10 stations)

The approved new line of Phase 4

Silver line from Aerocity to Tughlakabad (23.622 km, 16 stations)

Delhi metro fares

The fare at the Delhi metro is fixed on the basis of the distance between the stations. The fares can vary between Rs. 10 to Rs. 60.

Delhi metro timings

Delhi metro is operational all seven days a week from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.