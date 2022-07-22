scorecardresearch
Friday, July 22, 2022

Delhi Metro: Map, routes, fares, train timings and more

Delhi Metro latest map, routes, and train timings today: The Delhi Metro is the largest and busiest metro network in India covering a distance of 390.14 km and 286 stations, including the areas of Delhi NCR.

By: Info Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 22, 2022 2:18:02 pm
Delhi Metro, Delhi Metro MapDelhi Metro: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) was first registered on 3rd May 1995 with equal equity participation of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and the Central Government.

The Delhi Metro is an urban Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system serving Delhi-NCR regions including the cities of Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Noida, Bahadurgarh, and Ballabhgarh. With a constructed network of 390.14 Km with 286 stations (including Noida-Greater Noida Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurugram), the Delhi Metro is the largest and busiest metro network in India.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) was first registered on 3rd May 1995 with equal equity participation of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and the Central Government to implement the dream of construction and operation of a world-class Mass Rapid Transport System (MRTS).

The Delhi Metro opened its first corridor between Shahdara and Tis Hazari on 25th December 2002. Subsequently, the first phase of construction worth 65 kilometres of Metro lines was finished two years and nine months ahead of schedule in 2005. Since then the DMRC has also completed the construction of another 125 kilometres of Metro corridors under the second phase in only four and a half years.

The development of the Delhi Metro network was divided into phases. Phase I with 3 lines was completed by 2006, and Phase II by 2011. Phase III reached its finishing stage by the end of 2020. The construction of Phase IV was formally started on 30 December 2019.

Delhi Metro Route Map

The Delhi Metro has 12 operational metro lines: Blue line, Red line, Yellow line, Pink line, Green line, Violet line, Aqua line, Magenta line, Grey line, Orange line, and Rapid metro line. Out of these three extensions of the Grey line, the Magenta line and the Pink line, respectively are under construction.

 

Delhi Metro Map by Express Web on Scribd

 

Delhi Metro operational lines (Phase1, Phase 2, Phase 3)

Line 1- Red line

The Red line covers a distance of 33.48 km, with 29 stations from Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)- Rithala. With four interchanges, travelling this distance requires a span of 46 minutes, according to data from the DMRC website. The four interchanges are in Welcome, Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, and Netaji Subhash Place.

Station name Station Layout
Shaheed Sthal Elevated
Hindon River Elevated
Arthala Elevated
Mohan Nagar Elevated
Shyam Park Elevated
Major Mohit Sharma Rajendra Nagar Elevated
Raj Bagh Elevated
Shaheed Nagar Elevated
Dilshad Garden Elevated
Jhilmil Elevated
Masarovar Park Elevated
Shahdara At grade
Welcome At grade
Seelampur At grade
Shastri Park At grade
Kashmere gate Elevated
Tis Hazari Elevated
Pul Bangash Elevated
Pratap Nagar Elevated
Shastri Nagar Elevated
Inderlok Elevated
Kanhaiya Nagar Elevated
Keshav Puram Elevated
Netaji Subhash Place Elevated
Kohat Enclave Elevated
Pitampura Elevated
Rohini East Elevated
Rohini West Elevated
Rithala Elevated

Line 2- Yellow line

The Yellow line stretches from Samaypur Badli- Huda City Centre covering 47.25 km in 37 stations. The approximate cost to travel in the  Yellow line is Rs. 60 within a time span of 69 minutes. Eight interchanges are available i.e. on Azadpur, Kashmere Gate, New Delhi (Yellow and Airport line), Central Secretariat, Dilli Haat-INA, Hauz Khas, and Sikanderpur.

Station name Station Layout
Samaypur Badli Elevated
Rohini Sector 18, 19 Elevated
Haiderpur Badli Mor Elevated
Jahangirpuri Elevated
Adarsh Nagar Elevated
Azadpur Elevated
Model Town Elevated
GTB Nagar Underground
Vishwa Vidyalaya Underground
Vidhan Sabha Underground
Civil Lines Underground
Kashmere Gate Underground
Chandni Chowk Underground
Chawri Bazar Underground
New Delhi Underground
Rajiv Chowk Underground
Patel Chowk Underground
Central Secretariat Underground
Udyog Bhawan Underground
Lok Kalyan Marg Underground
Jor Bagh Underground
Dilli Haat-INA Underground
AIIMS Underground
Green Park Underground
Hauz Khas Underground
Malviya Nagar Underground
Saket Underground
Qutab Minar Elevated
Chattarpur Elevated
Sultanpur Elevated
Ghitorni Elevated
Arjan Garh Elevated
Guru Dronacharya Elevated
Sikanderpur Elevated
MG Road Elevated
IFFCO Chowk Elevated
HUDA City Centre Elevated

Line 3- Blue line

The Blue line covers a distance of 55.56 km and 50 stations from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City within a duration of 85 minutes. The approximate cost charged for travelling is Rs. 60. 10 interchanges are available on this line i.e. Dwarka Sector 21, Dwarka, Janakpuri West, Rajouri Garden, Kirti Nagar, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Yamuna Bank, Mayur Vihar Phase 1 and Botanical Garden.

Station name Station Layout
Sahibabad Elevated
Vasundhra Sector 7 Elevated
Shakti Khand Elevated
DPS Indirapuram Elevated
Vaibhav Khand Elevated
Noida Electronic City Elevated
Noida Sector 62 Elevated
Noida Sector 59 Elevated
Noida Sector 61 Elevated
Noida Sector 52 Elevated
Noida Sector 34 Elevated
Noida City Centre Elevated
Golf Course Elevated
Botanical Garden Elevated
Noida Sector 18 Elevated
Noida Sector 16 Elevated
Noida Sector 15 Elevated
New Ashok Nagar Elevated
Mayur Vihar Extension Elevated
Mayur Vihar 1 Elevated
Akshardham Elevated
Yamuna Bank At Grade
Indraprastha Elevated
Supreme Court Elevated
Mandi House Underground
Barakhamba Road Underground
Rajiv Chowk Underground
Ramakrishna Ashram Marg Elevated
Jhandewalan Elevated
Karol Bagh Elevated
Rajendra Place Elevated
Patel Nagar Elevated
Shadipur Elevated
Kirti Nagar Elevated
Moti Nagar Elevated
Ramesh Nagar Elevated
Rajouri Garden Elevated
Tagore Garden Elevated
Subhash Nagar Elevated
Tilak Nagar Elevated
Janakpuri East Elevated
Janakpuri West Elevated
Uttam Nagar East Elevated
Uttam Nagar West Elevated
Navada Elevated
Dwarka Mor Elevated
Dwarka Elevated
Dwarka Sector 14 Elevated
Dwarka Sector 13 Elevated
Dwarka Sector 12 Elevated
Dwarka Sector 11 Elevated
Dwarka Sector 10 Elevated
Dwarka Sector 9 Elevated
Dwarka Sector 8 Elevated
Dwarka Sector 21 Underground
Dwarka Sector 25 Elevated
Dwarka Sector 26 Elevated
Dwarka Sector 28 Elevated
Sector 111 Elevated
Sector 1 Elevated
Sector 23A Elevated

Line 4- Blue line

The Blue line covers a distance from Yamuna Bank- Vaishali (8.23 km, 8 stations) within 13 minutes. The approximate cost charged for travel is Rs 30. Three interchanges are available on this line, i.e. on Anand Vihar I.S.B.T., Karkarduma, and Yamuna Bank.

Station name Station Layout
Yamuna Bank At grade
Laxmi Nagar Elevated
Nirman Vihar Elevated
Preet Vihar Elevated
Karkarduma Elevated
Anand Vihar Elevated
Kaushambhi Elevated
Vaishali Elevated

Line 5- Green line

The green line covers the distance from Kirti Nagar- Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh (27.96 km, 24 stations) within the duration of 36 minutes. An approximate cost of Rs. 50 is charged to travel on the Green line. Four interchanges are present i.e. on Kirti Nagar, Inder Lok, Ashok Park Main, and Punjabi Bagh West.

Station name Station layout
Inderlok Elevated
Ashok Park Main Elevated
Punjabi Bagh Elevated
Punjabi Bagh West Elevated
Shivaji Park Elevated
Madipur Elevated
Paschim Vihar East Elevated
Paschim Vihar West Elevated
Peera Garhi Elevated
Udyog Nagar Elevated
Surajmal Stadium Elevated
Nangloi Elevated
Nangloi Railway Station Elevated
Rajdhani Park Elevated
Mundka Elevated
Mundka Industrial Area (MIA) Elevated
Ghevra Elevated
Tikri Kalan Elevated
Tikri Border Elevated
Pandit Shree Ram Sharma Elevated
Bahadur Garh Elevated
Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh Elevated

 

Station name Station Layout
Ashok Park Main Elevated
Satguru Ram Singh Marg Elevated
Kirti Nagar At grade

Line 6- Violet line

The Violet line covers a distance of 45 km in 34 stations from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh. The approximate cost to travel on the line is Rs. 60 within a time span of 64 minutes. Five interchanges are available on this line, i.e. on Kashmere Gate, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Lajpat Nagar, and Kalakaji Mandir.

Station name Station layout
Kashmere Gate Underground
Lal Qila Underground
Jama Masjid Underground
Delhi Gate Underground
ITO Underground
Mandi House Underground
Janpath Underground
Central Secretariat Underground
Khan Market Underground
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Underground
Jangpura Underground
Lajpat Nagar Elevated
Moolchand Elevated
Kailash Colony Elevated
Nehru Place Elevated
Kalkaji Mandir Elevated
Govindpuri Elevated
Harkesh Nagar Okhla Elevated
Jasola Apollo Elevated
Sarita Vihar Elevated
Mohan Estate Elevated
Tughlakabad Elevated
Badarpur Border Elevated
Sarai Elevated
NHPC Chowk Elevated
Mewla Maharajpur Elevated
Sector 28 Elevated
Badkhal Mor Elevated
Old Faridabad Elevated
Neelam Chowk Ajronda Elevated
Bata Chowk Elevated
Escorts Mujesar Elevated
Sant Surdas- Sihi Elevated
Raja Nahar Singh Elevated

Line 7- Pink line

The Pink line covers a distance of 57.49 km in 38 stations from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar. The approximate cost to travel is Rs. 40 in 83 minutes. 11 interchanges are present i.e. on Azadpur, Punjabi Bagh West, Rajouri Garden, Netaji Subhash Place, Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus, Lajpat Nagar, Dilli Haat-INA, Anand Vihar I.S.B.T., Karkarduma, Welcome and Mayur Vihar Phase-1.

Station name Station Layout
Majlis Park Elevated
Azadpur Underground
Shalimar Bagh Underground
Netaji Subhash Place Underground
Shakurpur Elevated
Punjabi Bagh West Elevated
ESI-Basaidarpur Elevated
Rajouri Garden Elevated
Mayapuri Elevated
Naraina Vihar Underground
Delhi Cantonment Elevated
Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus Elevated
Sir M. Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh Elevated
Bhikaji Cama Place Underground
Sarojini Nagar Underground
Dilli Haat-INA Underground
South Extension Underground
Lajpat Nagar Underground
Vinobapuri Underground
Ashram Underground
Sarai Kale Khan- Nizamuddin Underground
Mayur Vihar 1 Elevated
Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Elevated
Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake Elevated
East Vinod Nagar- mayur Vihar 2 Elevated
Mandawali- West Vinod Nagar Elevated
IP Extension Elevated
Anand Vihar Elevated
Karkarduma Elevated
Karkarduma Court Elevated
Krishna Nagar Elevated
East Azad Nagar Elevated
Welcome Elevated
Jafrabad Elevated
Maujpur-Babarpur Elevated
Gokulpuri Elevated
Johri Enclave Elevated
Shiv Vihar Elevated

Line 8- Magenta line

The Magenta line stretches from Janakpuri West- Botanical Garden covering a distance of 34.12 km in 25 stations.  The approximate cost to travel is Rs. 50 for 60 minutes. Four interchanges are available i.e. on Janakpuri West, Hauz Khas, Kalokaji Mandir, and Botanical Garden.

Station name Station layout
Janakpuri West Underground
Dabri Mor-Janakpuri South Underground
Dashrath Puri Underground
Palam Underground
Sadar Bazar Cantonment Elevated
Terminal 1-IGI Airport Underground
Shankar Vihar Elevated
Vasant Vihar Underground
Munirka Underground
R.K. Puram Underground
IIT Delhi Underground
Hauz Khas Underground
Panchsheel Park Underground
Chirag Delhi Underground
Greater Kailash Underground
Nehru Enclave Underground
Kalkaji Mandir Underground
Okhla NSIC Elevated
Sukhdev Vihar Elevated
Jamia Milia Islamia Elevated
Okhla Vihar Elevated
Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh Elevated
Kalindi Kunj Elevated
Okhla Bird Sanctuary Elevated
Botanical Garden Elevated

Line 9- Grey line

The Grey line starts from Dwarka- Dhansa Bus Stand (4.98 km, 4 stations). With an approximate cost of Rs. 20, the train covers the distance in 10 minutes. One interchange is available on Dwarka.

Station name Station layout
Dwarka Elevated
Nangli Elevated
Najafgarh Underground
Dhansa Bus Stand Underground

Airport Express- Orange line

The train covers the distance from New Delhi (Yellow and Aiport line)- Dwarka Sector 21 (22.3 km, 6 stations). The approximate cost to travel is Rs. 60 requiring a duration of 20 minutes. Three New Delhi (Yellow and Airport line), Dhaula Kuan, and Dwarka Sector 21.

Station name Station layout
New Delhi Underground
Shivaji Stadium Underground
Dhaula Kuan Elevated
Delhi Aerocity Underground
IGI Airport Underground
Dwarka Sector 21 Underground

Rapid Metro- RMGL

Covering a distance from Sector 55-56- Phase 3 (10.58 km, 11 stations), this line train takes 14 minutes to reach the final destination. An approximate cost of Rs. 35 is charged to travel on the train. One interchange is available i.e. on Siknderpur.

Station name Station layout
Sector 55-56 Elevated
Sector 54 Chowk Elevated
Sector 53-54 Elevated
Sector 42-43 Elevated
Phase 1 Elevated
Sikanderpur Elevated
Phase 2 Elevated
Belvedere Towers Elevated
Cyber City Elevated
Moulsari Avenue Elevated
Phase 3 Elevated

Delhi Metro Phase 4

The Delhi government finalised the construction of the Phase 4 network with a length of 103 km consisting of 6 lines i.e. Magenta line, Blue line Branch, Blue line, Brown line, Indigo line, Red line, Pink line, Metro Lite 1 and Silver line in in December 2018. The estimated cost of this project is Rs. 24,948.65 crore, which is said to be completed by 2025.

Phase 4 Approved Extensions

Pink Line from Mukundpur to Maujpur (12.58 km, 10 stations)
The magenta line from Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram (21.18 km, 22 stations)

Pending approval of Phase 4 lines

Red line from Rithala to Narela (21.73 km, 15 stations)
Red line from Narela to Kundli (4.86 km, 3 stations)
Blue line 3 from Noida Sector 62 to Sahibabad (5.11 km, 5 stations)
Blue line 4 from Vaishali to Mohan Nagar (5.06 km, 4 stations)
Silver line from Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block (7.96 km, 6 stations)
Aqua line from Inderlok to Indraprastha (12.58 km, 10 stations)

The approved new line of Phase 4
Silver line from Aerocity to Tughlakabad (23.622 km, 16 stations)

Delhi metro fares

The fare at the Delhi metro is fixed on the basis of the distance between the stations. The fares can vary between Rs. 10 to Rs. 60.

Delhi metro timings

Delhi metro is operational all seven days a week from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

