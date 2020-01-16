Follow Us:
Delhi: Man kills self by jumping in front of metro train

The incident happened on platform number 1 around 10 am when the train was going towards Noida from Dwarka.

By: PTI | Delhi | Published: January 16, 2020 1:11:20 pm
A 50-year-old man died after he allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at Dwarka Mor metro station on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened on platform number 1 around 10 am when the train was going towards Noida from Dwarka. He was rushed to DDU Hospital but could not be saved. His identity is yet to be established and an investigation is underway.

“Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Rajiv Chowk due to a passenger on track at Dwarka Mor. Normal service on all other lines,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted.

The services resumed later.

