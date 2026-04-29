Peak hour commute at Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line disrupted due to signalling issue: ‘Stuck for 50 minutes’

Passengers took to social media to complain about being stuck inside trains and of massive crowding at metro stations. (Photo: X/@crazypoorindian)

Crowded stations and passengers stuck in trains for a long period of time — these were the scenes as commuters in the peak hours experienced major inconvenience with services on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line disrupted for nearly 8 hours on Wednesday between 10:30 am and 6 pm.

The services between Kalkaji Mandir and Botanical Garden stations were hit due to a signalling issue, said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the service disruption cascaded across the rest of the corridor. The issue was resolved around 6 pm, said a spokesperson.

“To avoid any inconvenience to passengers, announcements were also being made at the stations and inside the trains on Magenta Line besides advising to use alternate routes/lines, if required,” the DMRC spokesperson said. “With continued efforts of the signalling team, failure has been rectified and normal services were restored at 6 pm,” the spokesperson added.