Peak hour commute at Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line disrupted due to signalling issue: ‘Stuck for 50 minutes’

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Crowded stations and passengers stuck in trains for a long period of time — these were the scenes as commuters in the peak hours experienced major inconvenience with services on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line disrupted for nearly 8 hours on Wednesday between 10:30 am and 6 pm.
The services between Kalkaji Mandir and Botanical Garden stations were hit due to a signalling issue, said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the service disruption cascaded across the rest of the corridor. The issue was resolved around 6 pm, said a spokesperson.
“To avoid any inconvenience to passengers, announcements were also being made at the stations and inside the trains on Magenta Line besides advising to use alternate routes/lines, if required,” the DMRC spokesperson said. “With continued efforts of the signalling team, failure has been rectified and normal services were restored at 6 pm,” the spokesperson added.
Botanical Garden Magenta line is giving peak Rajiv Chowk energy today. @OfficialDMRC , everything okay? pic.twitter.com/LR7C6uDyH1
— Devanjan C. (@crazypoorindian) April 29, 2026
Metro trains require a signal to go from one point to another. In the absence of signalling or malfunctioning of the system, the trains operate in restricted mode with a speed of around 25 kmph to avoid any kind of incident. This also leads to train bunching — trains getting stuck behind one another.
Magenta Line runs between Majlis Park in North Delhi, looping through crowded West Delhi neighbourhoods such as Janakpuri and Tilak Nagar, and all the way to Botanical Garden in Noida.
Passengers took to social media to complain about being stuck inside trains and of massive crowding at metro stations.
“I have been sitting inside the Metro for the last 50 minutes now. How long will this take?” asked a commuter on X. “If you are aware about the problem then you should’ve announced it at the origin station only.”
“There is no proper information about the delay. Should have informed the issue will take 2-3 hours time. I have-been waiting for about 35-40 minutes in the Metro to move from Sukhdev Vihar, but it didn’t move. Similarly, it was kept on for about 20-25 min at Botanical Garden,” another passenger wrote.
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