Delhi Metro: Magenta Line commuters hit by network issues

Even though the Magenta Line, from Janakpuri West to Noida’s Botanical Garden, has been fully functional since May 29, commuters are facing a mobile network connectivity issue on the section. Low or zero connectivity on the metro is an issue that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had encountered when they launched the Heritage Line last year.

A DMRC official said, “Mobile network on the Heritage Line is more or less normal now. Tender work for network connectivity is under process for the Magenta Line and is likely to be available in the next five-six months.”

Anil (33), who began taking the line two days ago from Vasant Vihar to Botanical Garden, said, “It’s a long journey with almost no connectivity, not even on the platforms… in case there is an emergency, I don’t know how to get in touch with my family. This should have been fixed before the Magenta Line was launched.”

As per ridership figures shared by the DMRC, “the utilisation of Magenta Line after its extension from Kalkaji Mandir to Janakpuri West on May 29 was done by 2,87,413 passengers”.

