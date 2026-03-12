Signalling cables stolen on newly inaugurated Delhi Metro stretch; 1 held

According to officials, train services on the Magenta Line from Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park were regulated on Thursday morning following the theft. (Image: DMRC/X)

More than 500 metres of signalling cables were stolen on early Thursday between the newly inaugurated Delhi Metro corridor between Deepali Chowk and Majlis Park, leading to a disruption in train speeds, officials said. One person has been arrested in connection with the case, police said.

According to officials, train services on the Magenta Line from Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park were regulated on Thursday morning following the theft.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Sunday inaugurated the Majlis Park to Maujpur-Babarpur stretch of the Pink Line and the Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park stretch of the line.

Owing to the theft, trains in the affected stretch between Bhalswa and Majlis Park were operated at a restricted speed of 25 kmph, while services on the remaining section towards Deepali Chowk continued normally, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said.