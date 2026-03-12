Signalling cables stolen on newly inaugurated Delhi Metro stretch; 1 held

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
More than 500 metres of signalling cables were stolen on early Thursday between the newly inaugurated Delhi Metro corridor between Deepali Chowk and Majlis Park, leading to a disruption in train speeds, officials said. One person has been arrested in connection with the case, police said.
According to officials, train services on the Magenta Line from Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park were regulated on Thursday morning following the theft.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Sunday inaugurated the Majlis Park to Maujpur-Babarpur stretch of the Pink Line and the Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park stretch of the line.
Owing to the theft, trains in the affected stretch between Bhalswa and Majlis Park were operated at a restricted speed of 25 kmph, while services on the remaining section towards Deepali Chowk continued normally, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said.
Further, officials noted that as restoration of the signalling cables during operational hours would adversely affect passenger services, repair work will be undertaken during the night after services end.
Preparatory work for the restoration is being carried out during the day, officials said.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro police said they received information around 4:20 am from the operations control centre about the theft of signalling cables between the two stations.
During a night patrol, police teams reached the spot and noticed some people allegedly melting stolen wires to extract copper in a nearby forested area, officers said. One suspect was apprehended from the spot with around 170–180 metres of burnt cable, which was seized, officers added.
The accused, identified as Seikh Safiq, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was arrested, police said. Officers said that a case has been registered at Azadpur Metro police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Delhi Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance) Act.
Raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining suspects and further investigation is underway, officers said.
Bharat Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Metro said, “A joint survey of vulnerable points in the stretch has also been conducted by metro police and DMRC teams to prevent similar incidents in the future”.
Meanwhile, officials said that passengers were informed about the disruption through announcements at stations and inside trains, and were advised that travel time on the affected stretch could be slightly longer.
