Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line to become longest corridor in NCR with most interchanges, underground stations

Presently, the operational stretch of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line has four interchange stations. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi Metro latest update, Delhi Metro longest corridor: The Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro network is set to become the longest corridor in the National Capital Region (NCR), with the highest number of interchange and underground stations. This comes after the approval (on December 24, 2025) of Phase V(A), which includes the Line 8 (Magenta Line) extension from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha via Central Vista.

According to DMRC, the Indraprastha-Inderlok corridor of Phase IV will now be implemented as an extension of the Magenta Line. With this extension, the Magenta Line, running from Botanical Garden to Inderlok, will cover around 89 km, making it as the longest corridor in the Delhi Metro network.