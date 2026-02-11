Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line to become longest corridor in NCR with most interchanges, underground stations
Delhi Metro latest update, Delhi Metro longest corridor: The Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro network is set to become the longest corridor in the National Capital Region (NCR), with the highest number of interchange and underground stations. This comes after the approval (on December 24, 2025) of Phase V(A), which includes the Line 8 (Magenta Line) extension from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha via Central Vista.
Delhi Metro Magenta Line Extension
According to DMRC, the Indraprastha-Inderlok corridor of Phase IV will now be implemented as an extension of the Magenta Line. With this extension, the Magenta Line, running from Botanical Garden to Inderlok, will cover around 89 km, making it as the longest corridor in the Delhi Metro network.
Delhi Metro Magenta Line to become fully driverless
In a statement, the DMRC said: “The line (Magenta) will run from Botanical Garden to Inderlok and will function entirely as a driverless metro corridor once fully operational.”
Delhi Metro Magenta Line interchange stations
Presently, the operational stretch of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line has four interchange stations: Kalkaji Mandir, Botanical Garden, Janakpuri West, and Hauz Khas. After the completion, the Magenta Line will have 21 interchange stations.
Delhi Metro Magenta Line: 17 New Interchange Stations
Phase-IV and Phase V-(A) Expansion
4 Triple Interchange Stations: Central Secretariat, Azadpur, New Delhi, and Inderlok
S.No
Station Name
Interchange Type
1
Kalindi Kunj
Double Interchange
2
Chirag Delhi
Double Interchange
3
Terminal-1 IGI Airport
Double Interchange
4
Peeragarhi
Double Interchange
5
Pitampura (Madhuban Chowk)
Double Interchange
6
Haiderpur Badli Mor
Double Interchange
7
Majlis Park
Double Interchange
8
Azadpur
Triple Interchange
9
Pulbangash
Double Interchange
10
Nabi Karim
Double Interchange
11
Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
Double Interchange
12
Shivaji Stadium
Double Interchange
13
Central Secretariat
Triple Interchange
14
Indraprastha
Double Interchange
15
Delhi Gate
Double Interchange
16
New Delhi
Triple Interchange
17
Inderlok
Triple Interchange
Source: DMRC
Express InfoGenIE
“The extensive interchange facilities of the Magenta Line are expected to reduce travel time, decongest major corridors, and provide seamless, end-to-end connectivity across the city,” the DMRC said.
Delhi Metro Magenta Line to have 65 stations
Once completed, the Delhi Metro’s magenta line from Botanical Garden to Inderlok will have 65 stations. Out of these, 40 will be underground stations.
