Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line to become longest corridor in NCR with most interchanges, underground stations

Delhi Metro Magenta Line Extension Update: The Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro network is set to become the longest corridor in the National Capital Region (NCR), with the highest number of interchange and underground stations.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 01:01 PM IST
Presently, the operational stretch of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line has four interchange stations. (Image generated using AI)Presently, the operational stretch of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line has four interchange stations. (Image generated using AI)
Delhi Metro latest update, Delhi Metro longest corridor: The Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro network is set to become the longest corridor in the National Capital Region (NCR), with the highest number of interchange and underground stations. This comes after the approval (on December 24, 2025) of Phase V(A), which includes the Line 8 (Magenta Line) extension from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha via Central Vista.

Delhi Metro Magenta Line Extension

According to DMRC, the Indraprastha-Inderlok corridor of Phase IV will now be implemented as an extension of the Magenta Line. With this extension, the Magenta Line, running from Botanical Garden to Inderlok, will cover around 89 km, making it as the longest corridor in the Delhi Metro network.

Delhi Metro Magenta Line to become fully driverless

In a statement, the DMRC said: “The line (Magenta) will run from Botanical Garden to Inderlok and will function entirely as a driverless metro corridor once fully operational.”

Delhi Metro Magenta Line interchange stations

Presently, the operational stretch of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line has four interchange stations: Kalkaji Mandir, Botanical Garden, Janakpuri West, and Hauz Khas. After the completion, the Magenta Line will have 21 interchange stations.

Delhi Metro Magenta Line: 17 New Interchange Stations

Phase-IV and Phase V-(A) Expansion
4 Triple Interchange Stations: Central Secretariat, Azadpur, New Delhi, and Inderlok
S.No Station Name Interchange Type
1 Kalindi Kunj Double Interchange
2 Chirag Delhi Double Interchange
3 Terminal-1 IGI Airport Double Interchange
4 Peeragarhi Double Interchange
5 Pitampura (Madhuban Chowk) Double Interchange
6 Haiderpur Badli Mor Double Interchange
7 Majlis Park Double Interchange
8 Azadpur Triple Interchange
9 Pulbangash Double Interchange
10 Nabi Karim Double Interchange
11 Ramakrishna Ashram Marg Double Interchange
12 Shivaji Stadium Double Interchange
13 Central Secretariat Triple Interchange
14 Indraprastha Double Interchange
15 Delhi Gate Double Interchange
16 New Delhi Triple Interchange
17 Inderlok Triple Interchange
Source: DMRC
“The extensive interchange facilities of the Magenta Line are expected to reduce travel time, decongest major corridors, and provide seamless, end-to-end connectivity across the city,” the DMRC said.

Delhi Metro Magenta Line to have 65 stations

Once completed, the Delhi Metro’s magenta line from Botanical Garden to Inderlok will have 65 stations. Out of these, 40 will be underground stations.

 

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

