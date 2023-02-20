scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

Delhi Metro to launch app with shopping, last-mile connectivity options

Digital lockers’ called ‘smart boxes’ will be installed at select metro stations where commuters can collect orders placed through the app.

The app, ‘Momentum 2.0’, will also provide information on last-mile connectivity options like the schedule of feeder buses from metro stations, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and cluster bus routes. (File)
Listen to this article
Delhi Metro to launch app with shopping, last-mile connectivity options
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Delhi Metro will launch a shopping app allowing commuters to purchase groceries and other essentials and collect these orders at the destination station.

The app, ‘Momentum 2.0’, will also provide information on last-mile connectivity options like the schedule of feeder buses from metro stations, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and cluster bus routes.

Select brands will display their products and services on the app through ‘extended reality’ tools, according to a communication issued by Anuj Dayal, principal executive director of Corporate Communication, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Digital lockers’ called ‘smart boxes’ will be installed at select metro stations where commuters can collect orders placed through the app.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
Takeaways from Aero India
Takeaways from Aero India
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use

The app will also likely include a feature that will allow commuters to recharge their metro smart card and an auto top-up facility for smart cards. It will also offer payment options for other utilities like payments for gas connections, electricity and FASTag recharge options, according to the DMRC.

Also read |Airport metro award: HC tells Centre, Delhi govt to clarify stance on unpaid dues to Reliance Infrastructure

The app is also expected to provide detailed information on metro services and facilities available at metro stations. This includes real-time information on the timing of trains and occupancy of coaches, location of platforms, gates and exits, and lifts and escalators, in addition to details on what shops, kiosks and ATMs are available at metro stations.

More from Delhi

The DMRC currently has an app that allows commuters to search for the nearest metro station, the first and last metro timings and find the shortest route from one metro station to another.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 11:02 IST
Next Story

‘Ronaldo was upset about being benched but he was always with the team’: Portugal teammate Caravalho reveals world-cup drama

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close