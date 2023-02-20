Delhi Metro to launch app with shopping, last-mile connectivity options

Delhi Metro will launch a shopping app allowing commuters to purchase groceries and other essentials and collect these orders at the destination station.

The app, ‘Momentum 2.0’, will also provide information on last-mile connectivity options like the schedule of feeder buses from metro stations, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and cluster bus routes.

Select brands will display their products and services on the app through ‘extended reality’ tools, according to a communication issued by Anuj Dayal, principal executive director of Corporate Communication, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Digital lockers’ called ‘smart boxes’ will be installed at select metro stations where commuters can collect orders placed through the app.

The app will also likely include a feature that will allow commuters to recharge their metro smart card and an auto top-up facility for smart cards. It will also offer payment options for other utilities like payments for gas connections, electricity and FASTag recharge options, according to the DMRC.

The app is also expected to provide detailed information on metro services and facilities available at metro stations. This includes real-time information on the timing of trains and occupancy of coaches, location of platforms, gates and exits, and lifts and escalators, in addition to details on what shops, kiosks and ATMs are available at metro stations.

The DMRC currently has an app that allows commuters to search for the nearest metro station, the first and last metro timings and find the shortest route from one metro station to another.