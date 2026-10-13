Delhi Metro killing: Accused ex-bureaucrat was held earlier too over corruption

The photo of the victim, Pawan Sharma, who was travelling on the Delhi Metro with his mother, Durga, when an argument allegedly broke out over a seat reserved for senior citizens. (Source: Special Arrangement)

A former IAS officer, Sanjay Pratap Singh, who has been arrested over the killing of a 46-year-old man in Metro, has had a brush with law earlier too, according to police records. He has been arrested at least twice earlier.

A 1984-batch officer of the AGMUT cadre, Singh had served as a bureaucrat for nearly three decades. He eventually rose to become Principal Secretary in the Delhi government’s Department for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Minorities.

As per the official records, he was arrested in December 2015 along with his personal assistant, Ramesh Kumar, in a bribery case, which was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The central agency accused the two of accepting a bribe of Rs 2.2 lakh from a contractor whose firm provided manpower to Singh’s department. The contractor had alleged that money was sought to clear pending bills.