Delhi Metro killing: Accused ex-bureaucrat was held earlier too over corruption

Former Delhi IAS officer Sanjay Pratap Singh, arrested over a fatal Delhi Metro brawl, was previously arrested by the CBI in 2015 and held in a 1991 corruption case.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 13, 2026 10:20 AM IST
delhi metro victimThe photo of the victim, Pawan Sharma, who was travelling on the Delhi Metro with his mother, Durga, when an argument allegedly broke out over a seat reserved for senior citizens. (Source: Special Arrangement)
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A former IAS officer, Sanjay Pratap Singh, who has been arrested over the killing of a 46-year-old man in Metro, has had a brush with law earlier too, according to police records. He has been arrested at least twice earlier.

A 1984-batch officer of the AGMUT cadre, Singh had served as a bureaucrat for nearly three decades. He eventually rose to become Principal Secretary in the Delhi government’s Department for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Minorities.

As per the official records, he was arrested in December 2015 along with his personal assistant, Ramesh Kumar, in a bribery case, which was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The central agency accused the two of accepting a bribe of Rs 2.2 lakh from a contractor whose firm provided manpower to Singh’s department. The contractor had alleged that money was sought to clear pending bills.

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The agency’s searches also yielded 31 gold bars weighing 3.20 kg from a bank locker linked to Singh, along with cash, expensive watches and other assets, according to reports published by The Indian Express at the time.

Decades earlier, sources told The Indian Express, Singh had been arrested in 1991 while serving as the Collector in Daman. He was arrested again in the Capital several years later. Details of those earlier cases and their outcomes could not be independently established from the material available, but sources mentioned that it was related to corruption.

On October 8, Pawan Sharma, 46, was travelling on the Delhi Metro with his mother, Durga, when an argument allegedly broke out over a seat reserved for senior citizens. According to the complaint filed by his mother, Singh allegedly slapped Pawan, while Singh’s son, Sidharth, allegedly punched him in the chest. Sharma collapsed and was taken to Lok Nayak Hospital, where he was declared dead. Both Singh and his son were arrested the same day.

The police registered a case on October 9 under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and Section 3(5), relating to common intention.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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